The partial solar eclipse in Hede-Bazouges, western France on October 25.

This picture taken on October 25, 2022 shows the moon partially obscuring the sun disk during a partial solar eclipse visible from Gaza City in the Palestinian Gaza Strip enclave.

During this partial solar eclipse, the moon covers a part of the sun in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, October 25.

A partial solar eclipse is visible over Cullercoats Watch House in North Shields, England, Tuesday, October 25.

A partial solar eclipse is pictured over Moscow, on October 25.