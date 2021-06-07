Rhea Chakraborty tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list; take a look at the top 10

Rank 10 | Aavriti Choudhary | The Indian model was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2020. The beauty pageant titleholder will represent Indian at Miss Supranational 2021. (Image: Facebook)

Rank 9 | Ruhi Singh | The Indian actress and model primarily appears in Hindi films and television. The actress became the Femina Miss India Universal Peace and Humanity in 2014. (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 8 | Anupriya Goenka | The Indian actress has appeared in many Hindi and Telugu blockbusters. With her charming acting skills, Anupriya beats many to be among Times’ top 10 most desirable women in the year 2020. (Image: imdb)

Rank 7 | Jacqueline Fernandez | With her brilliant dancing skills, the Sri Lankan actress and fitness enthusiast has taken over the many other beautiful ladies to take a spot in the top 10 Times Most Desirable Women 2020 list. (Image: Twitter)

Rank 6 | Katrina Kaif | The British actress has established herself in Hindi cinema and is one of India’s highest-paid actress. The fabulous dancer and the beautiful actress has worked in various blockbusters. (Image: PTI)

Rank 5 | Deepika Padukone | The highest earning Bollywood actress and one of the most gorgeous women in the Indian film industry took the fifth position in The Times 50 Most Desirable Women in 2020. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Kiara Advani | The actress has worked in Hindi and Telugu films. She hot critical acclaim for her performance in the Netflix Anthology film Lust Stories (2016). (Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Rank 3 | Disha Patani | The Bollywood actress made her debut in Hindi film in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). In the year 2019, the actress topped the Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list. (Image: Wikipedia)

Rank 2 | Adline Castelino | The Indian model was crowned as Miss Diva Universe 2020 and 3rd Runner-up at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant. (Image: Twitter)