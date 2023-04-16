Pictures of the week: Stunning images from across the world

1/7 Hungarian men wearing folk costumes pour water on a women during a traditional celebration known as 'Ducking Monday', or 'Dousing Day,' in Holloko, Hungary, Easter Monday, April 10, 2023. The 'watering' or 'sprinkling' of young women is a Hungarian Easter tradition dating back to pre-Christian times.

2/7 A man crosses a suspension bridge at sunset in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, April 12.

3/7 A woman is soaked as she runs down the street as revellers take part in a water fight on Khao San road on the eve of Thai New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 12.

4/7 A man embraces one of the returned Huthi prisoners exchanged in a deal Yemen's internationally recognised-government upon arrival at Sanaa International Airport on April 14, 2023. An exchange of nearly 900 prisoners between the two sides of the nine-year-old civil war started on April 14, the biggest swap since 2020, after a delegation from Saudi Arabia held talks with the Iran-backed Huthi rebels in an attempt to end hostilities.

5/7 A child reaches up to the branches of blossoming trees at the Japanese Garden in the King Michael I park in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, April 10.

6/7 A woman looks on as she stands outside of his flooded home after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2023. Torrential rain has drenched much of greater Miami, leaving cars stranded and forcing the closure of schools and Fort Lauderdale's airport until at least Friday.