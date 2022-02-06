Lata Mangeshkar passes away: A look at major milestones in her career

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India, passed away on February 6. Let's have a look at some of the major milestones of her life.

Lata Mangeshkar, whose real name was Hema, was born on September 28, 1929 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Her father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and theatre artist. Her mother was Shevanti. She has three sisters (Meena, Asha and Usha) and a brother (Hridaynath).

After the demise of her father, Lata Mangeshkar started her career early at the age of 13. In 1942, she started as a singer and actor. She sang her first song in a Marathi movie called Kiti Hasaal. However, the song was eventually edited off the movie. Between 1942 and 1948, she acted in eight films.

Lata Mangeshkar sang her first Hindi song in 1943. It was Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu for a Marathi movie named Gajaabhaau. She started training for classical music from Ustad Aman Ali Khan in 1945. Her first major breakthrough came in 1948, when she sang for the movie Majboor. The song was Dil Mera Toda. in 1949, she sang Aayega Aanewaala (Mahal), which became a superhit song.

During the 1950s, Mangeshkar sang for some of the biggest music composers of Bollywood - SD Burman, Naushad, Salil Chowdhury and Madan Mohan. She sang popular songs for blockbuster movies like Baiju Bawra, Shree 420 and Devdas. She composed music for the Marathi movie Ram Ram Pavhane in 1955. In the 1960s, she used the pseudonym Anand Ghan and composed in a number of Marathi movies. In 1974, Lata Mangeshkar became the first Indian artist to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Lata Mangeshkar featured in Guinness Book of World Records for having made the most number of recordings in the world. However, the listing became a controversial one later on. She founded Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation in 1989. In 1990, Mangeshkar launched her movie production company and produced Gulzar’s Lekin, starring Dimple Kapadia and Vinod Khanna.

In 2004, two songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar featured in Hollywood classic Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. In 2012, Lata Mangeshkar launched her music label LM Music.