In Pics | The moment a NASA spaceship smashed into an asteroid in historic defence test

A NASA spaceship smashed into an asteroid on Monday as part of a long-term mission to protect the earth from future celestial impacts. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor hit its target, the space rock Dimorphos, at 7:14 pm Eastern Time, as per AFP. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)

The NASA spacecraft hit Dimorphos seven million miles away from Earth. The asteroid’s surface, rough and dotted with boulders, came into clear view a few seconds before impact. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)



After that, the screen froze, indicating that signal had been lost as the impact had taken place. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)