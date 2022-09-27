English
    In Pics | The moment a NASA spaceship smashed into an asteroid in historic defence test

    A NASA spaceship slammed into an asteroid on Monday to deflect its orbit.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    NASA spaceship DART asteroid
    A NASA spaceship smashed into an asteroid on Monday as part of a long-term mission to protect the earth from future celestial impacts. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)
    Dimorphos asteroid impact
    The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor hit its target, the space rock Dimorphos, at 7:14 pm Eastern Time, as per AFP. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)
    NASA DART mission
    The NASA spacecraft hit Dimorphos seven million miles away from Earth. The asteroid’s surface, rough and dotted with boulders, came into clear view a few seconds before impact. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)
    NASA dart mission asteroid

    After that, the screen froze, indicating that signal had been lost as the impact had taken place. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)
    NASA scientists

    NASA scientists and engineers watching the impact unfold back on Earth erupted into cheers after the screen froze. The mission’s success in deflecting the course of the asteroid has been lauded a key test of planetary defense. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 09:42 am
