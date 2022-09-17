English
    In Pics | PM Modi releases cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs from Namibia in Madya Pradesh's Kuno National Park this morning.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 17, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    PM Modi cheetah
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs from Namibia in Madya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on his birthday today.
    Cheetah in India
    Cheetahs are being reintroduced in India after facing extinction in the 1950s. As part of the reintroduction programme, 8 cheetahs (5 females, 3 males), were flown in from Namibia in a chartered plane.
    Cheetah in Kuno
    PM Modi has released the cheetahs, aged four to six years, in smaller quarantine enclosures where they will kept for 30 days.
    Cheetah in MP
    The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. PM Modi said that reintroduction of the spotted cat will help in environment and wildlife conservation
    Moneycontrol News
    Sep 17, 2022
