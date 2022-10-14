In Pics | A look at key inventions and discoveries transforming medical sector

The confluence of technology and medicine has significantly advanced healthcare. Many of the modern technologies we use were developed many years ago. A look at some of the key inventions and discoveries that have come to define modern healthcare, and how advances in technology are transforming the medical sector now. (Image: News18 Creative)

More than 100 years ago, the average life expectancy was 34.1 years. Today, it has increased by more than twice as much. (Image: News18 Creative)

A look at how key healthcare technologies have developed over time. (Image: News18 Creative)

More recently, technologies created in other industries have continued to have an impact on the medical sector. The outcomes sometimes mirror scenes from science fiction films. (Image: News18 Creative)

Scientist at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine used live tissue to print a human ear strong enough to withstand transplantation. (Image: News18 Creative)

AI could also have a tremendous impact on healthcare through solutions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Although these futuristic technologies are fascinating, it’s possible that the Internet of Things (IoT), which is predicted to be worth $535.3 billion by 2025, may have the greatest impact on healthcare business. (Image: News18 Creative)