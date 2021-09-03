MARKET NEWS

Health

COVID-19 | Here's what we know so far about SARS COV-2 mutations and the variants

A lowdown on SARS COV-2 mutations and variants.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
Virus is a microscopic parasites that replicate only inside a host body. (Image: News18 Creative)
Virus is a microscopic parasites that replicate only inside a host body. (Image: News18 Creative)
How virus attack a host. (Image: News18 Creative)
How virus attack a host. (Image: News18 Creative)
The virus enters into a cell, hijacks the cell's machinery and uses it to make many copies of itself. (Image: News18 Creative)
The virus enters into a cell, hijacks the cell’s machinery and uses it to make many copies of itself. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sometimes, small errors can show up in that replication. This is called mutation. Basically, a change in virus' genetic code. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sometimes, small errors can show up in that replication. This is called mutation. Basically, a change in virus’ genetic code. (Image: News18 Creative)
Current variants of concern. (Image: News18 Creative)
Current variants of concern. (Image: News18 Creative)
The dominance of the variants. (Image: News18 Creative)
The dominance of the variants. (Image: News18 Creative)
The trajectory of variants in major countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
The trajectory of variants in major countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccines prompt the body to develop the required antibodies. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccines prompt the body to develop the required antibodies. (Image: News18 Creative)
How mutating viruses make vaccines defunct. (Image: News18 Creative)
How mutating viruses make vaccines defunct. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
#coronavirus #COVID variant #Covid-19 #SARS COV-2 mutation #World News
first published: Sep 3, 2021 03:32 pm

