COVID-19 | A look at how medical grade oxygen is produced and distributed

As the second wave of COVID-19 surges through India, demand for medical oxygen has jumped manifold, rising from 2,264 metric tonnes a day on April 1 to more than 6,600 metric tonnes. To meet this unprecedented demand, extraordinary steps are being taken, with many countries also augmenting supplies.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
As the second wave of COVID-19 surges through India, demand for medical oxygen has jumped manifold, rising from 2,264 metric tonnes a day on April 1 to more than 6,600 metric tonnes. To meet this unprecedented demand, extraordinary steps are being taken, with many countries also augmenting supplies. Let’s take a look to understand how medical grade oxygen is produced and distributed. (Image: News18 Creative)
Unlike the air we breathe – which has only 21 percent oxygen that is filtered by our lungs – medical grade oxygen is highly concentrated and can be produced in two keys ways. (Image: News18 Creative)
Oxygen can also be generated from the air itself by a machine called an oxygen concentrated. An oxygen concentrator is “a self-contained, electrically powered medical device designed to concentrate oxygen from ambient air.” (Image: News18 Creative)
Normal blood oxygen level is 75 to 100 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). Oxygen required per 100 ml of blood at 97 percent saturation level is 20 ml. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how much oxygen does a COVID-affected body require. (Image: News18 Creative)
COVID-19 patient require 99 percent pure oxygen, since the virus latches on to cells in the lungs, stealing oxygen. (Image: News18 Creative)
Pure oxygen must be transported in non-corrosive cylinders or tankers. Containers for other gases cannot be used. (Image: News18 Creative)
Capacity of each of the three tankers of liquid medical oxygen transported by Oxygen Express train to Uttar Pradesh from Bokaro, Jharkhand on April 24. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #India oxygen shortage #oxygen #Slideshow
first published: Apr 29, 2021 05:20 pm

