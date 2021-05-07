COVID-19 | A guide on how does pulse oximeter works

A simple medical device has become one of the most sought-after gadgets during the pandemic. A look at how it works. (Image: News18 Creative)

It is a small device that resembles a big clothespin; it clips onto a finger, earlobe, or another part of the body and measures the amount of oxygen in a person’s blood. (Image: News18 Creative)

Most oximeters displays SPO2 and HR readings. (Image: News18 Creative)

A temporary drop in oxygen level is not believed to cause damage to the body, repeat instances of lowered oxygen, however, may be damaging. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pulse oximeter probes have light emitting diodes which shine two types of red light through the tissue. It is essential to note that most oximeters provide result within a 2 percent difference. (Image: News18 Creative)

Using a pulse oximeter as a way to tell if someone has COVID-19 is not recommended. If you have signs of COVID-19 it is important to get tested. Pulse oximeters help patients keep watch over their health. (Image: News18 Creative)