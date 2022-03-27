Oscars 2022: The 5 Best Actress nominees this year

Nicole Kidman has received the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for 'Being the Ricardos', which explores the relationship between actor-couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This is Kidman’s third Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She had won the award for ‘The Hours’ in 2002. (Image credit: AP)

Penelope Cruz has earned an Oscar nod this year for 'Parallel Mothers', which tells the story of two women who strike a friendship in a hospital where they are to give birth. Cruz has received one Best Actress nomination previously. She was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress Category for 'Vicky Christina Barcelona', which she won.

Olivia Colman scored a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of a woman confronting the challenges of motherhood in 'The Lost Daughter'. She already has one Best Actress Oscar to her credit -- for 'The Favourite' in 2019.

Jessica Chastain has been nominated this year for playing televangelist Tammy Faye in biographical drama 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. Chastain has previously received Oscar nominations for 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Help' but did not win. (Image credit: AFP)