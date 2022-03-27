English
    Oscars 2022: The 5 Best Actress nominees this year

    Oscars 2022: Ahead of the ceremony, here is a look at the leading ladies nominated for the coveted prize.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Nicole Kidman has received the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for Being the Ricardos, which explores the relationship between actor-couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This is Kidman's third Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She had won the award for 'The Hours' in 2002.
    Nicole Kidman has received the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for 'Being the Ricardos', which explores the relationship between actor-couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This is Kidman’s third Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She had won the award for ‘The Hours’ in 2002. (Image credit: AP)
    Penelope Cruz has earned an Oscar nod this year for 'Parallel Mothers', which tells the story of two women who strike a friendship in a hospital where they are to give birth. Cruz has received one Best Actress nomination previously. She was also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress Category for 'Vicky Christina Barcelona', which she won.
    Best Actress- Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (Image: Reuters)
    Olivia Colman scored a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of a woman confronting the challenges of motherhood in 'The Lost Daughter'. She already has one Best Actress Oscar to her credit -- for  'The Favourite' in 2019.
    Jessica Chastain has been nominated this year for playing televangelist Tammy Faye in biographical drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain has previously received Oscar nominations for Zero Dark Thirty and The Help but did not win.
    Jessica Chastain has been nominated this year for playing televangelist Tammy Faye in biographical drama 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. Chastain has previously received Oscar nominations for 'Zero Dark Thirty' and 'The Help' but did not win. (Image credit: AFP)
    Kristen Stewart is the only first-time nominee among the lot. She has been nominated for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.
    Kristen Stewart is the only first-time nominee among the lot. She has been nominated for playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'. (Image credit: AFP)
    Tags: #Best Actress Oscar #Nicole Kidman #Oscars 2022 #Penelope Cruz #Slideshows
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 11:45 am
