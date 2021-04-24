MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

Oscar 2021 | A look at the nominees from the diversified list

The 93rd Academy Award ceremony is around the corner and the world is eagerly waiting to know the winners of the prestigious award. Here’s a look at the nominees of some of the top categories for the Oscar 2021 which will be held on April 25.

Priyanka Roshan
April 24, 2021 / 05:09 PM IST
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) | Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) | Anthony Hopkins (The Father) | Gary Oldman (Mank) | Seteven Yeun (Minari)
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) | Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) | Anthony Hopkins (The Father) | Gary Oldman (Mank) | Seteven Yeun (Minari)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE | Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) | Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday) | Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) | Frances McDormand (Nomadland) | Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) | Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday) | Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) | Frances McDormand (Nomadland) | Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) | Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) | Olivia Colman (The Father) | Amanda Seyfried (Mank) | Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) | Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) | Olivia Colman (The Father) | Amanda Seyfried (Mank) | Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7) | Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) | Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami) | Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) | Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES: Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7) | Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) | Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami) | Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) | Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEES: Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) | David Fincher (Mank) | Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) | Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) | Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEES: Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) | David Fincher (Mank) | Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) | Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) | Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
BEST PICTURE NOMINEES: The Father | Judas and the Black Messiah | Mank | Minari | Nomadland | Promising Young Woman | Sound of Metal | The Trial of Chicago 7
BEST PICTURE NOMINEES: The Father | Judas and the Black Messiah | Mank | Minari | Nomadland | Promising Young Woman | Sound of Metal | The Trial of Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES: Burrow | Genius Loci | If Anything Happens I Love You | Opera | Yes-People
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES: Burrow | Genius Loci | If Anything Happens I Love You | Opera | Yes-People
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES: Feeling Through | The Letter Room | The Present | Two Distant Strangers | White Eye
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES: Feeling Through | The Letter Room | The Present | Two Distant Strangers | White Eye
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE NOMINEES: Collective | Crip Camp | The Mole Agent | My Octopus Teacher | Time
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE NOMINEES: Collective | Crip Camp | The Mole Agent | My Octopus Teacher | Time
Priyanka Roshan
TAGS: #93rd Academy Award #Entertainment #Oscar 2021 #Oscar 2021 Nominees #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 24, 2021 04:41 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.