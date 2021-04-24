Oscar 2021 | A look at the nominees from the diversified list

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) | Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) | Anthony Hopkins (The Father) | Gary Oldman (Mank) | Seteven Yeun (Minari)

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE NOMINEES: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) | Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday) | Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) | Frances McDormand (Nomadland) | Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) | Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) | Olivia Colman (The Father) | Amanda Seyfried (Mank) | Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE NOMINEES: Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of Chicago 7) | Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) | Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami) | Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) | Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

BEST DIRECTOR NOMINEES: Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) | David Fincher (Mank) | Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) | Chloe Zhao (Nomadland) | Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

BEST PICTURE NOMINEES: The Father | Judas and the Black Messiah | Mank | Minari | Nomadland | Promising Young Woman | Sound of Metal | The Trial of Chicago 7

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM NOMINEES: Burrow | Genius Loci | If Anything Happens I Love You | Opera | Yes-People

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM NOMINEES: Feeling Through | The Letter Room | The Present | Two Distant Strangers | White Eye