Independence Day releases in pics | Can't go to theatres? OTTs will keep you entertained with new films

Independence Day has been a lucrative period for both theatres and Indian films especially Bollywood. However, this year cinemas won't be able to cash in on celebrations for the big day period due to coronavirus-led lockdown. But, cine lovers still have plenty of options to keep themselves entertained. Wondering how? OTTs are offering new releases. The first film on offer is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl by Netflix on August 12. (Image: Netflix)