Independence Day releases in pics | Can't go to theatres? OTTs will keep you entertained with new films

This Independence Day weekend, despite theatres being shut, audience will have many films to keep themselves entertained thanks to OTTs. Maryam Farooqui Independence Day has been a lucrative period for both theatres and Indian films especially Bollywood. However, this year cinemas won't be able to cash in on celebrations for the big day period due to coronavirus-led lockdown. But, cine lovers still have plenty of options to keep themselves entertained. Wondering how? OTTs are offering new releases. The first film on offer is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl by Netflix on August 12. (Image: Netflix) This year, thanks to direct to digital releases, viewers have options to keep themselves entertained as video streaming platforms both national and regional are offering new and exclusive content. Disney+Hotstar on August 14 will stream Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Haafiz. (Image: Disney+Hotstar) OTT platform ShemarooMe on August 14 will release a new film, The Hidden Strike, under ShemarooMe Box Office, a new service by ShemarooMe which is a pay per view model and was introduced recently. (Image: ShemarooMe) Even the Bengali OTT platform Hoichoi is offering direct to digital releases and the first film on offer is Detective which will stream on the platform on August 14. (Image: Hoichoi) Tamil venture Lockup also took the OTT route and will release on Zee5 on August 14. From Bollywood to regional, there is no dearth of content this Independence Day weekend for Indian audience even during COVID-19. (Image: Zee5) First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:09 pm