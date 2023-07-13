In Pics | Key nominations for Emmy Awards this year

1/9 Best Drama Series | "Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "House of, the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "Succession", "The White Lotus", "Yellowjackets"

2/9 Best Comedy Series | "Abbott Elementary", "Barry", "Jury Duty", "The Bear", "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", "Only Murders in the Building", "Ted Lasso", "Wednesday"

3/9 Best Limited or Anthology Series | "Beef", "Black Bird", "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", "Daisy Jones & The Six", "Fleishman is in Trouble", "Obi-Wan Kenobi"

4/9 Best Comedy Actor | Bill Hader (Barry), Martin Short, (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Jason Segel (Shrinking)

5/9 Best Comedy Actress | Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahhan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne, (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega, (Wednesday)

6/9 Best Drama Actor | Kieran Culkin (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

7/9 Best Drama Actress | Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Sarah Snook (Succession), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

8/9 Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie | Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Evan Peters (Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Shannon (George & Tammy), Steven Yeun (Beef), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)