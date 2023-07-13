English
    In Pics | Key nominations for Emmy Awards this year

    Shows such as Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, among many others received maximum nominations.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
    1/9
    Best Drama Series | "Andor", "Better Call Saul", "The Crown", "House of, the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "Succession", "The White Lotus", "Yellowjackets"
    2/9
    Best Comedy Series | "Abbott Elementary", "Barry", "Jury Duty", "The Bear", "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel", "Only Murders in the Building", "Ted Lasso", "Wednesday"
    3/9
    Best Limited or Anthology Series | "Beef", "Black Bird", "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", "Daisy Jones & The Six", "Fleishman is in Trouble", "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
    4/9
    Best Comedy Actor | Bill Hader (Barry), Martin Short, (Only Murders in the Building), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Jason Segel (Shrinking)
    5/9
    Best Comedy Actress | Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahhan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Natasha Lyonne, (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega, (Wednesday)
    6/9
    Best Drama Actor | Kieran Culkin (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
    7/9
    Best Drama Actress | Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Sarah Snook (Succession), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
    8/9
    Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie | Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Evan Peters (Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Michael Shannon (George & Tammy), Steven Yeun (Beef), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
    9/9
    Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie | Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is In Trouble), Dominique Fishback (Swarm), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy), Ali Wong (Beef), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
    first published: Jul 13, 2023 09:02 pm