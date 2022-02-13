This week in photos: India, Asia through the lens

A Hindu pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Sri Lankan soldiers dressed in traditional costumes carry nation al flags during the Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

People line up to vote during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections at a village near Meerut. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Laura Wallner of Austria competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A labourer lies down atop goods ready for transportation at a wholesale market in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Wu Jingyu, China's Taekwondo Olympic Champion, poses with a kick before taking part in the torch relay for the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Badaling Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A young boy plays under lanterns decorating Hok Lay Kiong temple on the evening of Chinese New year, in Bekasi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Residents film as snow falls near the illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)