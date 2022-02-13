English
    This week in photos: India, Asia through the lens

    This slideshow captures the best photos across Asia this week, from holy dips and Covid testing to Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
    Magh mela
    A Hindu pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the annual religious fair "Magh Mela" in Prayagraj. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
    2. Covid AP
    Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
    3 sri lanka AP
    Sri Lankan soldiers dressed in traditional costumes carry nation al flags during the Independence Day celebration in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
    4 Up polls AP
    People line up to vote during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections at a village near Meerut. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    5 Olympics AP
    Laura Wallner of Austria competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    6 Delhi AP
    A labourer lies down atop goods ready for transportation at a wholesale market in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    7 Olympics AP
    Wu Jingyu, China's Taekwondo Olympic Champion, poses with a kick before taking part in the torch relay for the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Badaling Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    8 NY AP
    A young boy plays under lanterns decorating Hok Lay Kiong temple on the evening of Chinese New year, in Bekasi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
    9 Beijing AP
    Residents film as snow falls near the illuminated Beijing Olympic Tower, at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
    10 CNY AP
    A man walks past tiger decorations hanging for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Tiger according to the Chinese zodiac, in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #COVID testing #Magh Mela #Pictures from Asia #Pictures this week #UP elections #Uttar Pradesh elections
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 02:07 pm
