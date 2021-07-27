Mars vs Earth | Some interesting facts about the Red Planet

Mars has about one-tenth of the mass of Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mars has two moons: Phobos and Deimos. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mars has the tallest mountain in the solar system ‘Olympus Mons’ (a volcano). (Image: News18 Creative)

Mars’ gravity is about 38 percent that of Earth’s. (Image: News18 Creative)

Mars is colder than Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)

A year on Mars has 687 days. (Image: News18 Creative)