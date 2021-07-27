MARKET NEWS

Mars vs Earth | Some interesting facts about the Red Planet

Perseverance rover gears up for its first rock collection drive on Mars. The milestone is expected to take place within two weeks in a scientifically interesting region of the Jezero Crater called the "Cratered Floor Fractured Rough." Analyzing samples will reveal clues about the rocks' chemical and mineral composition -- revealing things like whether they were formed by volcanoes or are sedimentary in origin. Here’re some interesting facts about the Red Planet.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
Mars has about one-tenth of the mass of Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mars has two moons: Phobos and Deimos. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mars has the tallest mountain in the solar system ‘Olympus Mons’ (a volcano). (Image: News18 Creative)
Mars’ gravity is about 38 percent that of Earth’s. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mars is colder than Earth. (Image: News18 Creative)
A year on Mars has 687 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
A day on Mars is 24hrs 37 minutes. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Jul 27, 2021 05:28 pm

