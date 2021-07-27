Mars vs Earth | Some interesting facts about the Red Planet
Perseverance rover gears up for its first rock collection drive on Mars. The milestone is expected to take place within two weeks in a scientifically interesting region of the Jezero Crater called the "Cratered Floor Fractured Rough." Analyzing samples will reveal clues about the rocks' chemical and mineral composition -- revealing things like whether they were formed by volcanoes or are sedimentary in origin. Here’re some interesting facts about the Red Planet.