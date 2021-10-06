In pics | DMRC commissions 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II

The DMRC on October 6 tweeted that it has recently commissioned 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II, in order to provide convenience to its passengers.

Recently in February, the DMRC commissioned 10 additional escalators at as many as nine stations including two new escalators at Kashmere Gate metro station. With this, Delhi Metro took the total tally of escalators at this metro station alone to a record 47 escalators for convenient movement of passengers. According to DMRC, the newer escalators were easy to maintain and were updated with the latest software, providing more ease to passengers especially during peak hours.