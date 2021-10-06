MARKET NEWS

In pics | DMRC commissions 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II

Presently, Delhi Metro has more than 1140 escalators and 26 travelators installed and commissioned at 286 stations.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
In order to provide convenience to passengers, DMRC has recently commissioned 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II.
The DMRC on October 6 tweeted that it has recently commissioned 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II, in order to provide convenience to its passengers.
Presently, Delhi Metro has more than 1140 escalators and 26 travelators installed and commissioned at 286 stations. (Image: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)
The phase I of DMRC project consists of the following three lines: Line No.1- Shahdara-Tri Nagar-Rithala, Line No.2- Vishwa Vidyalaya-Central Secretariat and Line No.3- Indraprastha-Barakhamba Road-Dwarka Sub City covering total 58 stations and 65 km. The phase II consist of the Shahdara – Dilshad Garden, Indraprastha – Noida Sector 32 City Centre, Yamuna Bank – Anand Vihar ISBT, Vishwavidyalaya – Jahangir Puri, Inderlok – Kirti Nagar -Mundka, Central Secretariat – HUDA City Centre, Dwarka Sector 9 to Dwarka Sector 21, Airport Express Line, Anand Vihar – KB Vaishali, Central Secretariat – Badarpur covering a distance of 124.93 km and 85 stations. (Image: Twitter/@DMRC)
Delhi Metro has also planned to install 32 more escalators at major stations such as Adarshnagar, Kirti Nagar, Noida Sec-16, Vaishali, Mundka etc. by March 2022.Presently, Delhi Metro has more than 1100 escalators installed and commissioned at its stations across the Delhi-NCR network with 389 KM and 285 stations.
Earlier, Delhi Metro had planned to install 32 more escalators at major stations such as Adarshnagar, Kirti Nagar, Noida Sec-16, Vaishali, Mundka etc. by March 2022. (Image: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)
Recently, Kashmere Gate Metro Station Gets Record Breaking Escalators Facilitating Passenger Movement
Recently in February, the DMRC commissioned 10 additional escalators at as many as nine stations including two new escalators at Kashmere Gate metro station. With this, Delhi Metro took the total tally of escalators at this metro station alone to a record 47 escalators for convenient movement of passengers. According to DMRC, the newer escalators were easy to maintain and were updated with the latest software, providing more ease to passengers especially during peak hours.
