In pics | DMRC commissions 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II

The DMRC on October 6 tweeted that it has recently commissioned 12 additional escalators at different Metro stations of Phase I & II, in order to provide convenience to its passengers.

The phase I of DMRC project consists of the following three lines: Line No.1- Shahdara-Tri Nagar-Rithala, Line No.2- Vishwa Vidyalaya-Central Secretariat and Line No.3- Indraprastha-Barakhamba Road-Dwarka Sub City covering total 58 stations and 65 km. The phase II consist of the Shahdara – Dilshad Garden, Indraprastha – Noida Sector 32 City Centre, Yamuna Bank – Anand Vihar ISBT, Vishwavidyalaya – Jahangir Puri, Inderlok – Kirti Nagar -Mundka, Central Secretariat – HUDA City Centre, Dwarka Sector 9 to Dwarka Sector 21, Airport Express Line, Anand Vihar – KB Vaishali, Central Secretariat – Badarpur covering a distance of 124.93 km and 85 stations. (Image: Twitter/@DMRC)

Recently in February, the DMRC commissioned 10 additional escalators at as many as nine stations including two new escalators at Kashmere Gate metro station. With this, Delhi Metro took the total tally of escalators at this metro station alone to a record 47 escalators for convenient movement of passengers. According to DMRC, the newer escalators were easy to maintain and were updated with the latest software, providing more ease to passengers especially during peak hours.