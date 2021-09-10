10 ways to make money without a 9-to-5 desk job

Street Performing | If you are a musician, have a unique skill or a knack for magical talents, street performing would be an easy way to make some fast cash. (Image: Shutterstock)

Blogging | If you are good at writing and passionate about writing articles on a specific topic, you can become a blogger. This is not easy work to earn quick money. It can be a bit time consuming as you’ll need to know about things like promoting your articles, SEOs, tags but it is a great way to earn money. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tutoring | If you specialize in any specific subject and have teaching skills, you can give tuition to others. Sharing your knowledge can help you earn some quick cash. (Image: Shutterstock)

Writing eBooks | Writing a book can be a bit more difficult to earn fast cash but if you are a good writer and know marketing skills, you no longer need to wait for a publisher to have your own book, without having to pay a lot. (Image: Shutterstock)

Renting out your home on Airbnb | If you have a spare room, renting it out on Airbnb could be an easy way to earn money without a job. It is relatively inexpensive to get started, but you might need to pay Airbnb fees. Apart from this, all you need to do is sign up for the platform, upload good-quality pictures to lure guests, decide how much you’ll charge and how many people you can accommodate. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dog-walking | If you are an animal lover, this could be the best and fun job for you. Spend time with animals, play with them, take care of them and earn easy cash. (Image: Shutterstock)

Making YouTube videos | Make videos for YouTube and other social media platforms and earn easy cash. You need to be creative with your content to reach out to the public and a certain amount of subscribers and views to start earning. (Image: Shutterstock)

Selling your used items | There must be a lot you don’t need any more and is left unused. So why don’t you just sell those things and earn a bit. That’s easy and will help you get rid of your old hay. You can sell almost everything like clothes, electronics, furniture, books but in a usable condition. (Image: Shutterstock)

Being a virtual assistant | A virtual assistant is a self-employed, independent individual who works for others as an assistant but virtually from the comfort of their own home. A virtual assistant helps to organize schedules, set up calls, handle social media, and more. Just figure out what skills you have to offer and get started. (Image: Shutterstock)