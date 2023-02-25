The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

China will introduce rules to govern the use of AI
across a swathe of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy. The government will push for the safe and controllable application of AI services, which it considers a strategic industry. It will continue to monitor its evolution over the longer term to gain a better understanding of the ethical concerns surrounding AI and other transformative technologies, Science Minister Wang Zhigang said.
Warner Bros Games has announced that Hogwarts Legacy has sold 12 million copies in the first two weeks
since launch. This makes it the biggest global launch for the publisher, with the game earning $850 million in revenue from sales on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. As Variety reports, the game is based on the Harry Potter franchise by JK Rowling, and set a record on the streaming platform Twitch, with 1.28 million peak concurrent views at launch.
Microsoft has reportedly created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program that can play Minecraft, but it is only for internal testing
. The AI has supposedly been created using a different AI technology than Prometheus - the codename for the new Bing AI that uses ChatGPT. Insider sources claimed that Microsoft does not plan to include the feature in the public version of Minecraft, anytime soon.
The European Commission has banned the use of TikTok on staff devices
. The executive arm of the European Union has ordered employees to remove the app from their phone. The ban also extends to personal devices that have office apps installed. The commission said that all employees must remove the app, no later than March 15.
Since the introduction of ChatGPT, the AI hype has been spiraling out of control. However, have you ever stopped to ask what powers this massive AI venture? New reports
have emerged that OpenAI’s popular chatbot is being powered by not one, not two, but eight Nvidia A100 GPUs. These graphics cards currently retail for over $10,000 and unlike traditional Nvidia GeForce cards, the A100 card is designed with server cooling in mind. It is specifically tuned toward AI and high-performance computation instead of rendering 3D frames quickly for gaming.
Spotify has introduced a new AI guide called DJ that can curate music for you
. The feature will roll out in beta first, before a public release. DJ is based on OpenAI technology, the same technology powering ChatGPT and Bing's new search engine smarts. It can sort through Spotify's library to find the music you might like based on your listening history.
The Data Safety labels for apps on Google's Play Store on Android are misleading
, a study by researchers of Mozilla's Privacy Not Included guide has found. They found discrepancies in the labels and privacy policies of nearly 80 percent of the apps reviewed. Google Play's labels, for instance, say that TikTok and Twitter do not share personal data with third parties, but the apps' privacy policies say the information is shared with advertisers, ISPs, platforms and more.
Microsoft is now extending Bing's new AI features to mobile and Skype
in preview. The company said that the new Bing experience will be available through the app and Edge browser on Android and iOS. On Skype, Bing AI will allow you to add context to chat conversations or add further information.
OpenAI's generative AI bot, ChatGPT, is now listed as an author or co-author of more than 200 e-books
on Amazon's Kindle store. As per a Reuters report, since Amazon doesn't explicitly require the disclosure of AI assistance by the authors, that number could be significantly higher.
India ranks 42nd among 55 leading global economies
on the International IP Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce, according to which India is ripe to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economy through IP-driven innovation. India has maintained continued strong efforts in copyright piracy through the issuing of dynamic injunction orders. India not only has generous R&D and IP-based tax incentives but also has a strong awareness-raising effort regarding the negative impact of piracy and counterfeiting.
Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush, has reportedly suffered a data breach resulting in employee data
, including contact and financial information, being leaked online. Content plans for Call of Duty were also stolen in the breach. A spokesperson for the company said no sensitive information – employee data, game codes, or player data was accessed by the hackers.
WhatsApp has begun rolling out a picture-in-picture feature
for video calls on iOS. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform was testing the feature in December last year with select WhatsApp Beta users. The feature is meant to allow users to multi-task during a video call. The update for iOS also comes with other features.
Valve is taking strict action against cheaters in the popular MOBA title DOTA 2. Over 40,000 DOTA 2 players have been permanently banned in the past couple of weeks
after being caught using third-party software to cheat the game. Valve revealed that it patched a known issue used by third-party software to cheat in Dota, while simultaneously setting a honeypot trap to catch players using the exploit.
YouTube has announced that it is introducing support for multi-language audio tracks
, that allow creators to dub their videos for more reach. The Google-owned video-sharing platform tested the feature with MrBeast, one of the most popular creators on the platform. The channel has already dubbed its popular videos in 11 languages.
Poco launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Poco C55 price in India starts from Rs 9,499 and will be available for purchase in the country starting next week. The Poco C55 features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz touch sampling rate, a 50 MP dual-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.