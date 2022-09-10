The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple launches four new iPhones, Motorola's flagship goes global, Huawei Mate 50 series arrives in China, and more.
Apple recently unveiled four new iPhone 14 models
at its recent ‘Far Out
’ event. The iPhone 14 series includes the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro and replaces last year’s iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 series didn’t get a price hike from last year, with Apple bringing considerable improvements, particularly to the Pro models, while maintaining the same price tag. The iPhone 14 Pro models features a new 48 MP main camera and an upgraded display along with the A16 Bionic chip and improved connectivity.
Apart from the iPhone 14 series, we also got a look
at the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Watch SE. Apple introduced new menstrual cycle tracking and crash detection on the new watches. The Apple Watch Ultra also debuted as a first for the company. The Watch Ultra is Apple’s take on a high-performance smartwatch for explorers and outdoor enthusiasts. Lastly, the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
also made their debut at the event. The new AirPods Pro arrives with an upgraded H2 chip for improved ANC and sound quality.
Qualcomm recently announced two new chips this week. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 were recently unveiled for mid-tier and entry-level smartphones, respectively. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is built on the 4nm manufacturing process and features a 12-bit Spectra Triple ISP supporting native HDR image capturing and 200MP cameras. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 also boasts a 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G modem. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC is built on the 6nm process node. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip is set to make its debut on the upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite that will debut in India on September 14.
Motorola recently unveiled its flagship smartphone at an event in Europe. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
arrives with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 144Hz P-OLED display, and is the first smartphone to feature a 200 MP primary camera sensor. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a starting price of EUR 900 (Roughly Rs 71,750) or £750 (Roughly Rs 68,750). Motorola also launched the Edge 30 Fusion
with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz OLED display, and a 50 MP triple-camera setup. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a starting price of €600 (around Rs 47,850) in Europe. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion are launching in India on September 13. The company also a mid-tier Motorola Edge 30 Neo
at the event.
Huawei recently launched new flagship Mate series smartphones in China. The Huawei Mate 50, Mate 50 Pro, and Mate RS Porsche Design Edition were recently unveiled in China. The Huawei Mate 50 features a starting price of CNY 4,999 (Roughly Rs 57,500), while the Mate 50 Pro boasts a staring price of CNY 6,799 (Roughly Rs 78,200). All three Mate 50 smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, although there is no 5G connectivity. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a 120Hz OLED display, while the vanilla model opts for a 90Hz OLED screen. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a six-blade variable aperture, which ranges from f/1.4 to f/4.0. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 64 MP telephoto shooter with OIS that uses an RYYB sensor.
A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order. Disney recently revealed
that they wanted to buy Twitter but ended up not going ahead with it because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company discovered "with some of Twitter’s help that a substantial portion — not a majority — were not real." Musk has been claiming that the number of fake users on the micro-blogging site should allow him to renege on the deal.
Brazil's government ordered Apple to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers. The Justice Ministry fined Apple 12.275 million reais ($2.38 million) and ordered
the cancellation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger. The authorities rejected Apple's argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions saying that there is no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.
Google recently confirmed
the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch date. Google announced that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will make their global debut on October 6 at 10:00 am ET. Apart from the two Pixel 7 smartphones, the Made by Google event will also give us a first look at the Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature Google’s next generation Tensor 2 chipset.
Tencent-backed music streaming app Gaana has switched
to a paid subscription model to try to avoid closing down after failing to secure fresh funds, according to an email from the company to its music partners seen by Reuters. Gaana competes with the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, and Bharti Airtel's Wynk music app in the Indian streaming market, which data firm Statista estimated to be worth $700 million this year. In the email sent this week, Gaana's head of content and partnerships, Sachin Kamble, said the company had not been able to "bring in fresh investments" and sought support for a new paid model of the service.