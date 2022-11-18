Tech Layoffs | A look at companies that are cutting jobs

Every week seems to bring a new round of layoffs in the tech sector. What started as a hiring freeze in some companies at the beginning of the year is now a full-blown crisis. Major tech companies that went on a hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on November 9 that the company was laying off about 11,000 employees.

Twitter announced on November 4 to cut half its global headcount or about 3,700 employees a week after Elon Musk took over.

In October, Microsoft has announced layoffs across multiple divisions.

Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting November.

The tech giant Apple has signaled caution, with chief executive Tim Cook saying the firm was "still hiring" but only on a "deliberate basis".

According to Reuters, production and streaming company Walt Disney has announced a hiring freeze and job cuts in its quest to make Disney+ streaming service profitable.

Lyft and Netflix are among other companies to have cut jobs.

The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in 2022 in the face of uncertain economic conditions.

Many of these companies went on a hiring spree during the pandemic. A global recession, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation, has increased pressure on the tech industry.

FAANG companies' m-cap in 2022.