English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

    Tech Layoffs | A look at companies that are cutting jobs

    As firings become a wildfire in tech industry, here’s a look at companies that have implemented job cuts and issues impacting Big Tech

    Moneycontrol News
    November 18, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST
    Every week seems to bring a new round of layoffs in the tech sector. What started as a hiring freeze in some companies at the beginning of the year is now a full-blown crisis. Major tech companies that went on a hiring spree during the pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Every week seems to bring a new round of layoffs in the tech sector. What started as a hiring freeze in some companies at the beginning of the year is now a full-blown crisis. Major tech companies that went on a hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on November 9 that the company was laying off about 11,000 employees. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on November 9 that the company was laying off about 11,000 employees. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Twitter announced on November 4 to cut half its global headcount or about 3,700 employees a week after Elon Musk took over. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Twitter announced on November 4 to cut half its global headcount or about 3,700 employees a week after Elon Musk took over. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In October, Microsoft announced layoffs across multiple divisions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In October, Microsoft has announced layoffs across multiple divisions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting November. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting November. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The tech giant Apple has signaled caution, with chief executive Tim Cook saying the firm was “still hiring”, but only on a “deliberate basis”. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The tech giant Apple has signaled caution, with chief executive Tim Cook saying the firm was “still hiring” but only on a “deliberate basis”. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to Reuters, production and streaming company Walt Disney has announced hiring freeze and job cuts in its quest ti make Disney+ streaming service profitable. (Image: News18 Creative)
    According to Reuters, production and streaming company Walt Disney has announced a hiring freeze and job cuts in its quest to make Disney+ streaming service profitable. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A look at other companies that have cut jobs. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lyft and Netflix are among other companies to have cut jobs. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in 2022 in the face of uncertain economic conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in 2022 in the face of uncertain economic conditions. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Many of these companies went on a hiring spree during the pandemic. A global recession, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation, has increased pressure on the tech industry. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Many of these companies went on a hiring spree during the pandemic. A global recession, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war and inflation, has increased pressure on the tech industry. (Image: News18 Creative)
    FAANG companies’ m-cap in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    FAANG companies’ m-cap in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
    It’s important to remember that a pink slip in mass layoffs isn’t the employees’ fault. Layoffs occur because the organization wants to downsize. (Image: News18 Creative)
    It’s important to remember that a pink slip in mass layoffs isn’t the employee’s fault. Layoffs occur because the organisation wants to downsize. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #hiring freeze #job #job loss #layoffs #Meta #Slideshow #Tech Industry #Twitter #World News
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 04:46 pm