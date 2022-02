In 2021, Redmi set in a new standard with the Redmi Note 10 series in India. One of the budget smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India launched under the Note 10 series was the vanilla Redmi Note 10, which offered a well-rounded package. In 2022, Redmi launched the Note 11 in India that comes with a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor. The specs on paper look promising, but as we have always said in the past, it is the real-world performance that matters. So, is the Redmi Note 11 the new king of budget smartphones in India? Here is our Redmi Note 11 review.

Redmi Note 11 review: Let's start with the first thing that you will probably notice after the Redmi Note 11 unboxing - the design. Being a smartphone under Rs 15,000, the Redmi Note 11 is an all-plastic smartphone. It has a polycarbonate body and a plastic frame. The plastic does not feel very cheap and rather helps keep the weight under 180 grams. While the frame is flat, the rear panel curves slightly to offer better in-hand grip and feel.

Redmi Note 11 review: Our Redmi Note 11 comes in a Starburst White colour with a glittery back throwing shades of blue. Despite the glossy texture, the choice of colour helps hide the fingerprint smudges. Not going to lie, I did not like the colour initially but it grew on me eventually. In case you want a more sophisticated colour, look at the Black or Blue colour options.

Redmi Note 11 review: The budget smartphone does get the beloved IR Blaster, which is located next to the 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge.

Redmi Note 11 Review: At the front, you get a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Yes, it is an AMOLED display that offers good viewing angles. While the colours are vibrant and you do get deep blacks, the overall colour temperature is a bit on the cooler side. It is also fairly bright for indoor and outdoor use. When out though, consider keeping the screen brightness on the higher side for a comfortable viewing experience. The screen on the Redmi Note 11 also supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a welcome move considering many other smartphones in the price range offer an IPS LCD + 90Hz combo. You also get a dual speaker setup that adds up to offer a great multimedia experience.

Redmi Note 11 review: The bezels are fairly narrow, except for the thick chin which is quite noticeable and does make the device look budget.

Redmi Note 11 Review: Coming to the performance bit, our unit has 6GB of RAM, which should be more than enough to keep most apps in the buffer. Redmi Note 11 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is based on a 6nm process. The processor can handle day-to-day tasks quite easily and we did not notice any sort of lag or delay in app loading times. However, things are not the same when it comes to gaming.

Redmi Note 11 Review: We played some popular mobile games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Asphalt 9. BGMI players might not like the fact that the device has entry-level settings. With Graphics set as Smooth, the game currently supports 30FPS (High frame rate). Switch to Balanced Graphics and you will be able to choose only between Low and Medium. In Asphalt 9 too, the game lagged at times. For casual gaming, the Redmi Note 11 is usable but overall the device did not deliver a pleasant gaming experience.

Redmi Note 11 review: Coming to the software bit, the phone runs MIUI 13 out of the box but has Android 11 underneath. It has been months since Android 12 launched and we were expecting the Note 11 launching in 2022 to boot Android 12 out of the box. Hopefully, the update would come soon. Overall, MIUI 13 is aimed at offering system-level improvements that enhance the user experience. These include an optimised file storage system, processor priority optimisation, etc.

Redmi Note 11 Review: One of the areas where the Redmi Note 11 excels is its battery life. Maybe it is the 5000 mAh battery or MIUI 13's Smart Balance feature that is helping the device get more than a day's worth of use case on a single charge. Our screen-on time (SoT) ranged between 7.5 hours to 11 hours during the four days of use case. You can refuel the battery in about an hour's time using the 33W fast charging adapter.

Redmi Note 11 review: Coming to the last bit, the camera. The Redmi Note 11 camera system on the back has four sensors. It has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Redmi Note 11 review: During the day, the main camera clicks decent quality images with a good amount of sharpness and details. The colours are vibrant in most cases but there were instances where the contrast seemed to be slightly higher. This resulted in the shadows being darker than usual. You also get an 8MP ultrawide camera that does a decent job. The images are generally soft. In some cases, the ultrawide camera messed up with the colours and offered a slightly different shade. : During the day, the main camera clicks decent quality images with a good amount of sharpness and details. The colours are vibrant in most cases but there were instances where the contrast seemed to be slightly higher. This resulted in the shadows being darker than usual. You also get an 8MP ultrawide camera that does a decent job. The images are generally soft. In some cases, the ultrawide camera messed up with the colours and offered a slightly different shade. Click here to check some of the sample shots we clicked for our Redmi Note 11 review

Redmi Note 11 review: In lowlight and night mode, the rear camera performance is not that great as you will a lot of noise in the darker portions. At the front, the 16MP sensor does a decent job of getting the skin tone right in well-lit setups. However, there is some smoothening happening there despite disabling beauty mode. : In lowlight and night mode, the rear camera performance is not that great as you will a lot of noise in the darker portions. At the front, the 16MP sensor does a decent job of getting the skin tone right in well-lit setups. However, there is some smoothening happening there despite disabling beauty mode. Click here to see some of the images we shot for our Redmi Note 11 review.