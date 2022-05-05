From Realme GT Neo 3 to OnePlus 10R: Here are the best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India

Moneycontrol News

The Xiaomi 11T Pro first debuted in India in January 2022, bringing with it a formidable spec sheet in the sub-40K segment. The display on the 11T Pro is one of the best in the segment, earning itself an A+ DisplayMate rating, while Xiaomi uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect the impressive display. Despite its older Snapdragon 888 chip, the Xiaomi 11T Pro certainly fits the flagship killer bill.The recently released Realme GT 2 is another impressive entrant on our list, offering powerful specifications and a new and improved eco-friendlier design. The Realme GT 2 was designed with performance in mind and can take on just about any phone on this list with its impressive specifications.While the Motorola Edge 20 Pro may be little under a year old, its hardware is still capable and prevalent today. The phone has a formidable camera setup, arguably one of the best on this list, while the display is certainly the fastest among its competitors. Motorola also offers a clean, near-stock Android software experience. However, it may not go past Android 13, considering it launched with Android 11.The iQOO 7 Legend was our pick for the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India back in 2021. The phone severed as iQOO’s redemption after the brand’s poor start in India. The iQOO 7 Legend is a performance-oriented smartphone that offers a unique design and a reliable camera setup. However, considering the phone is already a year old, it may not get past Android 13.The Realme GT Neo 3 is the first phone on this list with a MediaTek chipset. But don’t let that fool you, the Dimensity 8100 SoC is one of the fastest chips to grace 2022 and can go toe-to-toe with just about any flagship chip. This ties in well with the ‘speed’ theme of the Realme GT Neo 3. There’s also a model of the Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging but that is priced above the 40K-mark.The OnePlus 10R is another phone on this list with the new MediaTek chipset, but like the Realme GT Neo 3, that isn’t holding it back. In fact, the similarities between the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R are few and far between, although the latter has a smaller battery but comes with OxygenOS, one of the best skins for Android. A model of the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with 150W charging, but again, it is priced above the 40K-mark.The iQOO 9 SE 5G is the most toned-down smartphone in the iQOO 9 series. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the iQOO 9 SE 5G is a powerful smartphone that can take on just about any heavy-duty task without much effort. iQOO 9 SE 5G is the most affordable smartphone to use the Snapdragon 888 chipset in India, which means flagship performance at a mid-range price.The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may not be the fastest smartphone on the block, but what the phone lacks in power, it more than make-ups for in character. The Galaxy A53 5G is one of the most well-rounded smartphones on our list, delivering a solid smartphone experience across the board. It is also the only smartphone on this list that offers four major Android updates, which will ensure the phone is updated with Android 16.The Vivo V23 Pro was the first Colour Changing Smartphone in India. It was also the first handset to offer a 50 MP dual-selfie camera setup on the front. While the V23 Pro certainly does look the part, it tends to fall short in the hardware department.The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is yet another good-looking phone that has little to offer. While the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G does have the cameras, battery, and display to keep pace with other phones on this list, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC isn’t the fastest on this list. The Reno 7 Pro 5G is a good-looking mid-ranger that packs a lot of punch.