In pics | Top-10 countries with most affordable mobile internet plans: Where does India stand?

Internet is the new essential, especially during the times of coronavirus wherein people are working from home and staying virtually connected. There has been a significant surge in the number of internet users over the last few years, which has led to telecom service providers competing against each other and lure consumers with the most value-for-money packs. the internet in India is quite affordable if you compare it with the rest of the world. Bu, is the Internet in India cost the least to the end-user? A recent report by Visual Capitalist reveals how much 1GB of mobile data costs in every country. Below is the list of countries with the most affordable mobile data.