Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Top-10 countries with most affordable mobile internet plans: Where does India stand?

A recent report by Visual Capitalist reveals how much 1GB of mobile data costs in every country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Internet is the new essential, especially during the times of coronavirus wherein people are working from home and staying virtually connected. There has been a significant surge in the number of internet users over the last few years, which has led to telecom service providers competing against each other and lure consumers with the most value-for-money packs. the internet in India is quite affordable if you compare it with the rest of the world. Bu, is the Internet in India cost the least to the end-user? A recent report by Visual Capitalist reveals how much 1GB of mobile data costs in every country. Below is the list of countries with the most affordable mobile data.
Internet is the new essential, especially during the times of coronavirus wherein people are working from home and staying virtually connected. There has been a significant surge in the number of internet users over the last few years, which has led to telecom service providers competing against each other and lure consumers with the most value-for-money packs. the internet in India is quite affordable if you compare it with the rest of the world. Bu, is the Internet in India cost the least to the end-user? A recent report by Visual Capitalist reveals how much 1GB of mobile data costs in every country. Below is the list of countries with the most affordable mobile data.

Vietnam: Mobile Internet in Vietnam costs 57¢ or roughly Rs 43, which according to the latest data, ranks 10th in the list of countries that offer the most affordable 1GB data plan. The biggest telecom operators in the Asian country are Viettel, MobiFone, Vinaphone, etc.
10) Vietnam: Mobile Internet in Vietnam costs 57¢ or roughly Rs 43, which according to the latest data, ranks 10th in the list of countries that offer the most affordable 1GB data plan. The biggest telecom operators in the Asian country are Viettel, MobiFone, Vinaphone, etc.

Russian Federation: 1GB of mobile data plan in Russia costs 52¢ or roughly Rs 39. This makes Russia the ninth most-affordable country for cheap mobile data plans. Some of the biggest telcos in the country, which is the fourth biggest smartphone market, are Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Beeline, MegaFon, etc.
9) Russian Federation: 1GB of mobile data plan in Russia costs 52¢ or roughly Rs 39. This makes Russia the ninth most-affordable country for cheap mobile data plans. Some of the biggest telcos in the country, which is the fourth biggest smartphone market, are Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Beeline, MegaFon, etc.

Sri Lanka: Mobile internet in India's southern neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, costs 51¢ or roughly Rs 38 per 1GB data. Some of the biggest telcos in the country are Dialog, Airtel Lanka, SLT Mobitel, etc.
8) Sri Lanka: Mobile internet in India's southern neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, costs 51¢ or roughly Rs 38 per 1GB data. Some of the biggest telcos in the country are Dialog, Airtel Lanka, SLT Mobitel, etc.

Somalia: 1GB mobile data in Somalia costs only 50¢ or roughly Rs 38, slightly cheaper than Sri Lanka's 51¢ per GB cost. The biggest telecom operators in the African country are Hormuud, Telecom Somalia, etc.
7) Somalia: 1GB mobile data in Somalia costs only 50¢ or roughly Rs 38, slightly cheaper than Sri Lanka's 51¢ per GB cost. The biggest telecom operators in the African country are Hormuud, Telecom Somalia, etc.

Kazakhstan: 1GB mobile data in Kazakhstan costs 46¢ or roughly Rs 35. Kcell, Tele2 and Beeline are some of the telecom operators in Kazakhstan.
6) Kazakhstan: 1GB mobile data in Kazakhstan costs 46¢ or roughly Rs 35. Kcell, Tele2 and Beeline are some of the telecom operators in Kazakhstan.

Ukraine: Ukraine shares a similar per GB mobile data tariff cost as Kazakhstan, where 1GB mobile data costs 46¢ or Rs 34.
5) Ukraine: Ukraine shares a similar per GB mobile data tariff cost as Kazakhstan, where 1GB mobile data costs 46¢ or Rs 34.

Italy: Italy ranks fourth in the list of countries that offer the most affordable data plans worldwide. In Italy, 1GB of mobile data 43¢ or Rs 32.
4) Italy: Italy ranks fourth in the list of countries that offer the most affordable data plans worldwide. In Italy, 1GB of mobile data 43¢ or Rs 32.

Kyrgyzstan: 1GB mobile data in Kyrgyzstan costs 21¢ or roughly Rs 16. It is worth noting that despite the country having a minimal infrastructure and massive rural population, it has the third-lowest per GB mobile data pricing worldwide.
3) Kyrgyzstan: 1GB mobile data in Kyrgyzstan costs 21¢ or roughly Rs 16. It is worth noting that despite the country having a minimal infrastructure and massive rural population, it has the third-lowest per GB mobile data pricing worldwide.

Israel: 1GB of mobile data in Israel costs 11¢ or roughly Rs 8, making it the second most-affordable nation for internet usage.
2) Israel: 1GB of mobile data in Israel costs 11¢ or roughly Rs 8, making it the second most-affordable nation for internet usage.

India: The Visual Capitalist report states that India has the most-affordable mobile data plans worldwide. India offers 1GB mobile data for 9¢ or just under Rs 7, which is the cheapest in the world. Why is data so cheap in India? A significant factor is the country’s intense market competition, driven by Reliance Jio—a telecom company owned by Reliance Industries, one of the largest conglomerates in India. Reliance Jio launched in 2016, offering customers free trial periods and plans for less than a $1 a month. This forced other providers to drop their pricing, driving down the overall cost of data in the region.
1) India: The Visual Capitalist report states that India has the most-affordable mobile data plans worldwide. India offers 1GB mobile data for 9¢ or just under Rs 7, which is the cheapest in the world. Why is data so cheap in India? A significant factor is the country’s intense market competition, driven by Reliance Jio—a telecom company owned by Reliance Industries, one of the largest conglomerates in India. Reliance Jio launched in 2016, offering customers free trial periods and plans for less than a $1 a month. This forced other providers to drop their pricing, driving down the overall cost of data in the region.

First Published on Jul 12, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #Internet #Mobile Data Plans #reliance jio #Slideshow

