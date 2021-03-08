In Pics | Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions and Hands-On Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 18,999. The device launched under the Redmi Note 10 series in India sits right on the top of the lineup above the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. The device comes with a Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a 108MP quad-camera setup. The device packs a lot of hardware for the price and while we work on our Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review, here are our first impressions of the device. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Starting with the design, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sports a glass back with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max are the only two in their price range to offer a glass back. The device does not just give a premium in-hand feel but also offers good grip - credit that 192-gram weight and curved edges. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

What I do not like here is the Dark Night's shiny armour that attracts fingerprints at times. I may be nitpicking here but I prefer matte over the glossy finish. If you are from the same clan, pick the Vintage Bronze or Glacial Blue over this Dark Night colour.

There is a quad-camera setup on the back with the "Ultra Premium" text. The rear camera module design is strikingly unique and does help the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max stand out from the competition. Not just the design but even the camera specifications outweigh the competition. It has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP telemacro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The camera app is quite simple and user-friendly. Below the viewfinder are various Modes like Photo, Video, Night, Pro, etc. The top row makes room for various camera settings like Timer, HDR, Flash, etc. There is also a "More" option that includes other features like Super Macro mode. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The main 108MP clicks 12MP pixel binned shots. The primary camera captures colour-accurate, detailed images and offers a good dynamic range. Our Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review will include more camera samples.

The display has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. The front camera clicks detailed selfies but messes up with the skin tone sometimes. It also smoothens the skin a bit despite disabling the beauty mode. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

At the front is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. For a smartphone priced under Rs 20,000, the Note 10 Pro Max's display is a treat to those who binge-watch content on their devices. Coupled with the dual-speaker setup, the edge-to-edge display offers an immersive viewing experience. The screen is sharp and offers vibrant colours. It is also ample bright at 800 nits and goes up to 1200 nits when viewing HDR content. No phone in the price range offers that level of brightness. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max display also comes with a 102Hz display that is supposed to offer a smooth scrolling experience. While the feature is excellent to have, we have noticed some minor stutters. This can be easily fixed via a software update. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max boots on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. MIUI 12 is quite feature-rich and offers a ton of optimisation and customisation options. One of our favourite features is Floating Windows that lets you open a second app in a tiny window on top of another app. This is a very useful feature for multitaskers.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. We have the 6GB + 128GB variant here and RAM management so far has been excellent. None of the apps froze or restarted when we went back. We also played Call of Duty Mobile during our Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions. The game loaded with Medium settings we did not experience lag during our 20-min gameplay. Our Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review will include the gaming and overall performance review of the device. (Image: Pranav Hegde).

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a 5020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The charger is packed inside the box. (Image: Pranav Hegde)

The top edge houses the 3.5mm headphone jack and the IR Blaster, whereas the bottom edge makes room for the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille. On the left edge is the dual-SIM tray, whereas the volume and power keys are located on the right edge. (Image: Pranav Hegde)