Here are the best android phones from LG as it exits smartphone market

LG has decided to bow out of the Android smartphone market.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
As LG officially announces its exit from the smartphone race, it is time to reminisce and remember the best phones that the company made. Here are some of them.
Google Nexus 5: Who does not remember the Nexus 5? Google’s outsourced flagship put LG in the top echelon of Android smartphone makers. Its lacklustre camera was the only thing that kept it from being the best of the best.
LG G3: The G3 was the phone that defined the modern LG flagship. It had LG’s patented power user options, a QHD display and a fantastic camera system. This phone was particularly noteworthy for the number of options it gave users, it had a removable battery, expandable storage and was one of the first phones to use wireless charging.
LG V30: If G3 defined the LG flagship, then the V30 defined the LG premium experience. It was a niche phone aimed at a particular set of users who wanted good audio and video capabilities from the phone. As a bonus, it looked neat too.
Pixel 2 XL: The google years were some of the best for LG and resulted in phones like the excellent Pixel 2 XL. A premium design, excellent display, great camera, and that fantastic two-tone colour scheme that is still striking to this day.
LG Wing: With a unique look that stands out even among other dual-screen phones, the LG Wing’s unique “T” shaped design is what defines it. The build quality is super premium even if it was a little bulky. The software UI is clean but offers plenty of customisation and the hardware is powerful enough to keep the phone humming along without any major hiccups.
LG V60 ThinQ: The V60 ThinQ is the perfect amalgamation of everything that LG has learned over the years making premium Android flagships. It is not without some faults like the lower 60Hz refresh rate compared to other flagships but has great battery life and great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 865 SoC. LG had you covered for the dual screen too with a bundled protector case. It also has a great Quad-DAC headphone jack, another rarity in Android flagships these days.
TAGS: #LG #smartphones
first published: Apr 5, 2021 01:31 pm

