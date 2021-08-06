MARKET NEWS

What is Windows 11 Insider Program and how does it work?

What is Windows 11 Insider Program and how does it work?

Here is everything you need to know about Windows 11 Insider Program

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Windows 11 release is slated for later this year. Ahead of the official rollout, Microsoft is giving users the chance to experience its latest operating system with the Windows Insider Program. As an Insider, users will be part of a community that is privy to all the latest updates.
Windows 11 release is slated for later this year. Ahead of the official rollout, Microsoft is giving users the chance to experience its latest operating system with the Windows Insider Program. As an Insider, users will be part of a community that is privy to all the latest updates.
The Windows Insider Program is a community of millions of Windows’ biggest fans who get to be the first to see what's next. Windows Insiders run previews of the platform, called Windows Insider Preview Builds, then give feedback and engage directly with our engineers to help shape the future of Windows.
The Windows Insider Program is a community of millions of Windows' biggest fans who get to be the first to see what's next. Windows Insiders run previews of the platform, called Windows Insider Preview Builds, then give feedback and engage directly with the company's engineers.
Users get to try their hands on the latest Windows 11 features, get expert tips and insights and also participate in contests, in-person/ virtual events, etc.
Users get to try their hands on the latest Windows 11 features, get expert tips and insights and also participate in contests, in-person/ virtual events, etc.
How to register for Windows 11 Insider program? Users can visit www.insider.windows.com. Once registered, start Flighting (a process of running Windows Insider Preview Builds on your device) to see what's next for Windows. Lastly, share your insights in the Feedback hub on the features, changes or issues you experienced.
How to register for Windows 11 Insider program? Users can visit www.insider.windows.com. Once registered, start Flighting (a process of running Windows Insider Preview Builds on your device) to see what's next for Windows. Lastly, share your insights in the Feedback hub on the features, changes or issues you experienced.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Windows 11
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:23 pm

