What is Windows 11 Insider Program and how does it work?

Windows 11 release is slated for later this year. Ahead of the official rollout, Microsoft is giving users the chance to experience its latest operating system with the Windows Insider Program. As an Insider, users will be part of a community that is privy to all the latest updates.

The Windows Insider Program is a community of millions of Windows’ biggest fans who get to be the first to see what's next. Windows Insiders run previews of the platform, called Windows Insider Preview Builds, then give feedback and engage directly with the company's engineers.

Users get to try their hands on the latest Windows 11 features, get expert tips and insights and also participate in contests, in-person/ virtual events, etc.