172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|gadgets|in-pics-oppo-f17-pro-launched-in-india-check-price-specifications-features-5788741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Oppo F17 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Here is all you need to know about the Oppo F17 Pro launched on September 2 in India

Pranav Hegde
Oppo has launched the Oppo F17 series in India. Under the Oppo F17 series, the company has launched the Oppo F17 Pro has a premium option above the vanilla F17.

Oppo has launched the Oppo F17 series in India. Under the Oppo F17 series, the company has launched the Oppo F17 Pro has a premium option above the vanilla F17.

Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The screen on the Oppo F17 Pro has a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 16MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. With the cutout and narrow bezels, Oppo F17 Pro offers a 90.07 percent screen to body ratio.

The screen on the Oppo F17 Pro has a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 16MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. With the cutout and narrow bezels, Oppo F17 Pro offers a 90.07 percent screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, Oppo F17 Pro gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge. With all that hardware inside, Oppo F17 pro weights 164 grams and is only 7.48mm thick.

Under the hood, Oppo F17 Pro gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge. With all that hardware inside, Oppo F17 pro weights 164 grams and is only 7.48mm thick.

Oppo F17 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device.

Oppo F17 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device.

The camera system on the back features a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor setup.

The camera system on the back features a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor setup.

Oppo F17 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2

Oppo F17 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2

Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in India for Rs 22,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes in three colours -- Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White.

Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in India for Rs 22,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes in three colours -- Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Business #India #Opp F17 Pro #Oppo #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.