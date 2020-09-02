In Pics | Oppo F17 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Here is all you need to know about the Oppo F17 Pro launched on September 2 in India Pranav Hegde Oppo has launched the Oppo F17 series in India. Under the Oppo F17 series, the company has launched the Oppo F17 Pro has a premium option above the vanilla F17. Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The screen on the Oppo F17 Pro has a dual punch-hole cutout that houses a 16MP lens and a 2MP depth sensor. With the cutout and narrow bezels, Oppo F17 Pro offers a 90.07 percent screen to body ratio. Under the hood, Oppo F17 Pro gets powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash charge. With all that hardware inside, Oppo F17 pro weights 164 grams and is only 7.48mm thick. Oppo F17 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device. The camera system on the back features a 48MP quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor setup. Oppo F17 Pro boots on Android 10-based Color OS 7.2 Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in India for Rs 22,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The smartphone comes in three colours -- Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White. First Published on Sep 2, 2020 07:47 pm