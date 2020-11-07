Five tips to make the most of Windows 10 Pro

Here are five tips that you can use and implement to make the most of Windows 10 Pro. Microsoft Windows is among the most popular operating systems used on laptops and personal computers worldwide. The popularity of the operating system is often credited to its easy to use interface and feature-rich platform without requiring top-end hardware. Microsoft has loaded Windows 10 with a bunch of features that complement and enhance the user experience. Here are five tips that you can use and implement to make the most of Windows 10 Pro. Sign in fast, secure, and password-free – Modern PCs come equipped with the Windows 10 Pro feature Windows Hello, with facial recognition or fingerprint for instant access up to three times faster than a traditional password login. Windows Defender – To ensure protection online, Windows Security repeatedly scans for malware, viruses, and security threats. Updates are downloaded automatically to help keep devices safe and protect them from threats. Windows Defender Antivirus uses cloud, wide optics, machine learning, and behavior analysis to protect devices from any threats. BitLocker and BitLocker To Go – It helps secure business solutions and by keeping files safe with BitLocker and get the same security on removable storage devices with BitLocker To Go Find my device – Keeping in mind the physical security of your device as well, the Windows 10 Pro comes with the Find my Device feature. This feature can help you locate your Windows 10 device if it is lost or stolen. It is recommended that you keep the "Find my Device" setting to "On" all the time. Files are secured and accessible across devices – Windows 10 Pro makes it easy to access files across devices. You can now save files to OneDrive to keep them protected, backed up, and accessible from all your devices, anywhere. First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:58 pm