MG launches Hector in dual tone - here is how it looks

The new colours are offered only on the top-spec’ed Sharp trim in two schemes, Glaze Red and Candy White. Moneycontrol News To spice up the Hector lineup, MG is now offering the SUV with two new dual-tone paint options. The new colours are offered only on the top-spec’ed Sharp trim in two schemes, Glaze Red and Candy White. There are no other differences however when it comes to the SUV itself. Being based on the Sharp variant, it gets all the bells and whistles that the Hector is so famous for. On the inside, you get the-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with the i-Smart connected car tech, powered front seats and six airbags amongst many other features. Engine options include the 143 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid with a 6-speed manual and the 2-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual capable of 170 PS. Other features include auto-LED headlamps, traction control, cruise control, ABS with EBS, ESC, etc. The Hector Dual Delight (hector with the dual-tone paint scheme) is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the standard paint schemes. The price starts at Rs 16.84 lakh for the hybrid, Rs 17.76 for the petrol and Rs 18.09 lakh for the diesel. First Published on Sep 22, 2020 12:57 pm