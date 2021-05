Rolls Royce has just unveiled the new Boat Tail, a very bespoke coachbuilt product. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

Rolls Royce had only recently announced that they were to resume their coachbuilding operations. So far three new Boat Tails have been commissioned and while the body style will remain the same, the level will make each of them very unique. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

The first of the Boat Tails was showcased only recently and as a whole the design inspiration has been taken from J-Class yachts as well as the 1932 Boat Tail. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

The reason the car is called the Boat Tail should ideally be very clear. You see this theme from the side starting the butch portion up front and gentle slopes leading to the rear end of the car. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

The front of the car sports the Rolls Royce pantheon grille flanked by very unique looking DRLs. The rear, like on a yacht is a wooden ‘deck’ and roof that can taken off when not needed. (Image source: Rolls Royce)

Under the deck there is fine cutlery, silverware, towels and two refridgerators, one of which can rapid cool the owner’s favourite wine bottles to 6 degrees Celsius. (Image source: Rolls Royce)