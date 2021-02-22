In Pics: So what is the Tata Safari up against? Check out who its rivals are

The entry manual version of the Tata Safari starts at Rs 14.69 lakh while its manual top-end variant is priced at Rs 21.25 lakh. The entry automatic variant is priced at Rs 17.25 lakh while the top-end automatic variant is priced at Rs 21.25 lakh. (Image: Tata Motors)

Launched in January, the MG Hector Plus seven-seater variant has prices starting at Rs 13.34 lakh which is for the sole petrol variant. The diesel variant prices start at Rs 14.65 lakh and its top end is priced at Rs 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Image: MG Motor)

The Mahindra XUV500 is available in four variants with prices starting at Rs 13.77 lakh and the top-end variants priced at Rs 18.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). An all-new upgrade of the XUV500 will be launched in FY22. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)

The Toyota Innova is not an SUV and does not strictly compete against the Safari. But it is a seven-seater and is available in nearly the same price band. The facelifted Innova Crysta was launched in November with prices starting at Rs 15.85 lakh for the petrol version. The starting price for the diesel version is Rs 16.64 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

The Mahindra Scorpio is more affordable model compared to its peers in the seven-seater SUV segment with prices starting at Rs 11.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The vehicle is available only with a diesel engine. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)

The Creta has been one of the highest-selling SUVs for Hyundai. The company is now taking it a step further to launch a seven-seater variant which should be done in the next few months. While exact pricing will be known at the time of the launch but the street expects it be positioned below Rs 15 lakh. (Image: Hyundai)