In Pics | Mahindra unveils new concept electric SUV, BE Rall-E

1/4 Mahindra and Mahindra, unveiled a new concept electric SUV called the BE Rall-E at their EV Fashion Festival. Mahindra's BE sub brand will constitute only of EVs in its line-up, beginning with the BE 05 EV which is aimed to launch around October 25. Image Credits: Avishek Banerjee

2/4 The bright fluorescent paintwork gives the Rall-E a rather trendy look, combined with multi-colored graphics. Lower down, the vehicle has a good off-roading bumper along with a skid plate. Furthermore, it has an orange tow hook as well as large auxiliary lights. These complete the look of the newly launched SUV. Image Credits: Avishek Banerjee

3/4 Multiple modifications made to the Rall-E's functions come in handy when it comes to off-roading. Apart from the enhanced bumper and aside, the vehicle is also inclusive of steel wheels with all-terrain tyres as well as a roof rack that holds spares and equipment. It also has a high ground clearance than the BE 05. Image Credits: Avishek Banerjee