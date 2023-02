1/5 One of the founding teams in the world’s first all-electric street racing series, Mahindra unveiled its Gen3 XUV 400 Formula Edition race car. The race begins on February 11 at 3 pm (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)

2/5 Pictured is driver Lucas di Grassi in Mahindra car at the ongoing 9th season of the Formula E Championship. (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)

3/5 Driver Oliver Rowland in Mahindra car. Rowland is an established and respected single-seater champion and Formula E race winner. (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)

4/5 Mahindra Racing is the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric street racing series. (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)