Hyundai Elite i20 launched; check price, specs, and other details here

Hyundai has launched one of the best selling premium hatchbacks Elite i20. The car will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz. Here are all the details about the car Swaraj Baggonkar Starting price of the Elite i20 is Rs 679,900 for the five-speed, 1.2 litre petrol engine, manual transmission variant. The top-end is priced at Rs 11,17,900 for the 1.0 litre turbo GDI petrol engine with 7 speed DCT. All prices ex-showroom, all India. (Image: Hyundai) The Elite i20 will have four main variants – Magna, Sports, Asta and Asta (O). Hyundai is offering two petrol engines (1.0 litre and 1.2 litre) and one diesel engine (1.5 litre) which are mated to manual and automatic transmissions. (Image: Hyundai) The 1.2 litre petrol has two power options – 83ps and 88ps – mated to a five-speed gearbox and an intelligent variable transmission which is essentially an automatic transmission. This engine generates maximum mileage of 20.35 km/litre. (Image: Hyundai) The 1.0 litre turbo GDI, which has seen the maximum traction in bookings, has a peak power of 120ps. This variant comes with 7 speed dual clutch transmission and intelligent manual transmission. This engine generates maximum mileage of 20.25 km/litre. (Image: Hyundai) The 1.5 litre diesel engine generates peak power of 100ps and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. there is no option for an automatic version in diesel. This engine generates maximum mileage of 25.2 km/litre. (Image: Hyundai) The Elite i20’s safety package is made of 6 Airbags, hill assist control, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, emergency stop signal and parking sensors (Image: Hyundai) First hatchback in India to offer Bluelink connected car technology offering 50 connected car features. An Android and iOS smartwatch can be paired with Bluelink. The technology also features voice command, remote engine start, climate control, remote locking, stolen vehicle tracking, geo fencing, engine immobilization. (Image: Hyundai) There is a 26cms infotainment and navigation system in the i20 to which a Bose 7 speaker system is connected. Occupants can connect two phones to the unit using Bluetooth. (Image: Hyundai) The new i20 features a sunroof with tilt function, smartphone wireless charger, air purifier, automatic outside rear view mirrors with lamps are some of the features in the car. (Image: Hyundai) The word ‘Hello BlueLink’ controls essential features such as climate control, fan speed control, air flow direction and air-intake type control, radio, media, navigation assistance along with in-vehicle assistance like dial by number, public holidays information and live cricket scores (Image: Hyundai) Featuring an extensive application of 66 percent Advanced and High-Strength Steel, Hyundai has created a Robust Superstructure to enhance crash worthiness and make the car lighter. This super structure is created using 5,400 Tons Stamping at the Press Shop. (Image: Hyundai) The all-new i20 then undergoes a dynamic road test on 18 drive tracks for various road driving conditions as well as a unique leak test that is equivalent to driving through rain/water pressure that exceeds the heaviest recorded monsoons, with a shower condition of 60mm per minute or 3,600mm per hour at a pressure of 3bar (Image: Hyundai) Hyundai is offering three warranty options: 3 years/100,000 kms, 4 years/50,000 kms, and 5 Years/40,000 kms. Customers will also be offered 3 years BlueLink subscription + 3 Years road side sssistance. (Image: Hyundai) First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:32 pm