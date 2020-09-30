Honda CB350 launched: Check price, engine, other details, and rivals

Honda has launched the H'ness CB350 which will take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 slated for deliveries in October. Here are all the details you need about the bike Swaraj Baggonkar Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) entered into the new sub-segment of a motorcycle with the launch of the CB350. The motorcycle is slated to go on sale in October while bookings have been opened for Rs 5,000 (Image: Honda) The CB350 is pegged to be priced at around Rs 1.9 lakh. The styling and positioning of the CB350 puts it in direct competition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 which is priced at Rs 1.61 lakh (Image: Honda) The bike will be sold only through the Big Wing outlets of Honda which have been opened in select cities including Mumbai, Gurgaon, Kochi and Bengaluru. Regular Honda outlets won’t accept booking requests (Image: Honda) The CB350 will be offered in two variants across eight colour options. Honda will also be offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on the CB350 (Image: Honda) The bike’s 350cc, air-cooled, 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine is equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 Nm@3000 rpm and peak power of 21.1ps (Image: Honda) Honda said that its engineers based in India and Japan took two years to develop the CB350. Honda further claims that the CB350 has five segment-first features (Image: Honda) The DLX Pro variant is equipped with Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) developed in-house. Rider can connect his smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth. Once connected, rider can operate the system with controls on the left side of the handle bar to use distinct features such as phone calls, navigation, music playback and incoming messages. To facilitate complete concentration on riding the information accessed will be communicated from the helmet headset speaker (Image: Honda) Honda is offering Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) helps in maintaining rear-wheel traction by detecting a difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection (Image: Honda) The CB350 has a digital–analogue speedometer which displays details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS, gear position indicator and battery voltage meter. There are three fuel efficiency display details – real-time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty (Image: Honda) A dual-channel ABS system aided by 310mm disc brake upfront and 240mm rear disc prevent the wheels from locking. Honda has given 19inch front tyre and 18 inch rear tyre. Rear suspension gets pressurised nitrogen set up (Image: Honda) Bajaj Dominar, Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310, Mahindra Mojo are some of the other models in the same segment as Honda’s CB350 (Image: Honda) First Published on Sep 30, 2020 06:03 pm