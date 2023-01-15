Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Live | Here are some of the best tech deals during the sale

1/14 Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is live with discounts on several products across the platform. We recently listed the best deals on mobile phones on Flipkart and Amazon and here’s the list . However, now we will focus on deals on all tech products across the platform. Here are our picks for the best tech deals during the sale.

2/14 Sony WH-1000XM5 | The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones deliver some of the best noise cancellation capabilities in the range. These over-the-ear headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 26,989 during Amazon’s sale. Additionally, customers can also avail a further discount of Rs 3,000 purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 with a credit card from any bank, although SBI card holders are entitled to a discount of up to Rs 5,500 off the Rs 26,989 price.

3/14 iPad (2021) | The 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021) is available for as low as Rs 27,900 during Amazon’s sale. However, SBI card holders can get the iPad (2021) for as low as Rs 25,400. The iPad (2021) features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, a 12 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera, and stereo speakers.

4/14 Samsung T7 SSD | The Samsung T7 SSD with a 1TB storage capacity is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. The SSD features read speeds up to 1,050 Mb/s with sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 Mb/s. It is said to be up to 9.5x faster than an HDD.

5/14 HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT is an RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with a compact tenkeyless design. The keyboard is rated to deliver up to 80 million key presses, RGB lighting, an aircraft-grade aluminum body, and more. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT keyboard is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,990.

6/14 Amazfit T-Rex 2 | The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a high-performance smartwatch that is available on offer for Rs 14,999 on Amazon India. The T-Rex 2 features over 150 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, up to 24-day battery life, 10 ATM waterproofing, military-grade toughness, and more.

7/14 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Samsung’s premium Galaxy tablet is available for Rs 33,999 on Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large WQXGA (2560 X 1600 pixels) display, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a massive 10,090 mAh battery, an S Pen, and more.

8/14 Asus Vivobook 14 OLED | The Asus Vivobook 14 OLED is the most affordable consumer notebook with an OLED display. The Vivobook 14 OLED is available for as low as Rs 49,990 and comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 2.8K OLED display, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 50WHrs battery.

9/14 iPhone 14 | The iPhone 14 is available at a 10 percent discount on Imagine’s online store. The iPhone 14 starts as low as Rs 71,705 on the website. It is worth noting that the bigger iPhone 14 Plus is available at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Imagine.

10/14 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | If you are looking for an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds, then Galaxy Buds Live is worth considering. The Buds Live brings a ton of features to the sub-5K segment and will set you back Rs 3,999 on Amazon.

11/14 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 | The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is an excellent affordable consumer notebook that is available for as low as Rs 43,990 on Amazon. The IdeaPad 3 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, a Full HD display, a backlit keyboard, and a two-year warranty. If you are looking for a good laptop for regular everyday tasks, then the IdeaPad 3 is the way to go.

12/14 Apple Watch Series 8 | The newly launched Apple Watch Series 8 is available for as low as Rs 39,900 on Amazon India. The Apple Watch Series 8 delivers an excellent balance of features and build quality between the cheaper Watch SE (2022) and Watch Ultra.

13/14 4. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | The Bose QuietComfort earbuds can be purchased for as low as Rs 20,997 during Amazon’s Republic Day sale. Additionally, users can also avail of discounts of up to 1,075 on cards from any bank, going up to Rs 2,825 using SBI cards.