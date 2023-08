1/5 India's drive for space exploration reaches a momentous milestone as Chandrayaan-3 successfully makes a gentle landing on the lunar surface. (Image: Twitter/@ISRO)

2/5

The communication link between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, has been established. (Image: Twitter/@ISRO)

3/5 This image was captured by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera during the descent. (Image: Twitter/@ISRO)

4/5 After-landing image acquired by the Landing Imager Camera. It depicts a section of the landing site of Chandrayaan-3. A leg and its shadow are also visible. (Image: Twitter/@ISRO)