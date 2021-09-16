MARKET NEWS

Explainer | Genetic similarity between humans and other life forms

Humans are 99.9% genetically similar to one another, but how alike are we to other forms?

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
Three billion genetic building blocks are what make us living things – and only a few of those make us unique. In fact, humans are 99.9 percent genetically similar to one another. So how alike are we to other life forms? (Image: News18 Creative)
The branch of biology that compares genome sequences across different species to identify their similarities and differences. (Image: News18 Creative)
Being genetically similar is different from sharing the same DNA. Banana is 60 percent genetically similar to humans, but only 1.2 percent of DNA is share. (Image: News18 Creative)
Human genetic makeup vs. other life forms. (Image: News18 Creative)
Chimpanzees, our closest genetic relatives in the animal kingdom, have a similar immune system to humans, making them susceptible to viruses such as AIDS and hepatitis. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
