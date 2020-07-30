In pics | Unlock 3.0 guidelines: What is allowed and what remains prohibited

Guidelines for Unlock 3: Here’s a look at what has been permitted and what remains prohibited. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on July 29, issued fresh guidelines for reopening of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of its ‘Unlock 3.0’ plan. This phase comes into effect from August 1. Here’s a look at what has changed and what hasn't since 'Unlock 2.0'. 2/6 Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to reopen from August 5. The Union Health Ministry will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this. Night curfew has been lifted. 3/6 Containment zones will be placed under a total lockdown. 4/6 Schools, colleges, cinema halls, theatres and swimming polls, among others, will remain shut under ‘Unlock 3.0’. 5/6 Large gatherings remain prohibited during the ‘Unlock 3.0’ phase. 6/6 Independence Day functions have been permitted, but with the necessary safety measures. First Published on Jul 30, 2020 08:38 am