you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Unlock 3.0 guidelines: What is allowed and what remains prohibited

Guidelines for Unlock 3: Here’s a look at what has been permitted and what remains prohibited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on July 29, issued fresh guidelines for reopening of more activities in areas outside containment zones, as a part of its ‘Unlock 3.0’ plan. This phase comes into effect from August 1. Here’s a look at what has changed and what hasn't since 'Unlock 2.0'.
Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to reopen from August 5. The Union Health Ministry will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this. Night curfew has been lifted.
Containment zones will be placed under a total lockdown.
Schools, colleges, cinema halls, theatres and swimming polls, among others, will remain shut under ‘Unlock 3.0’.
Large gatherings remain prohibited during the ‘Unlock 3.0’ phase.
Independence Day functions have been permitted, but with the necessary safety measures.
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 08:38 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Reopening India #Slideshow

