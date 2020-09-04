Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2021 | Top 10 universities in India

A total of 63 Indian universities have qualified for the 17th edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings among more than 1,500 universities spread across 93 countries and regions Moneycontrol News A total of 63 Indian universities qualified for the 17th edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings among more than 1,500 universities spread across 93 countries and regions. These rankings are based on institution’s performance in the area of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. According to THE World University Rankings, here are the top 10 universities in India. (Image: iitgn.ac.in) 1 | Indian Institute of Science | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Research university for higher education and research in science, engineering, design and management. The institute provides for advanced instruction and conducts original investigations in all branches of knowledge that are likely to promote the material and industrial welfare of India. (Image: iisc.ac.in) 2 | Indian Institute of Technology | Ropar, Punjab | Institute aims to expand the reach and enhance the quality of technical education in the country. It is committed to provide state-of-the-art technical education in a variety of fields and also for facilitating transmission of knowledge in keeping with latest developments in pedagogy. (Image: iitrpr.ac.in) 3 | Indian Institute of Technology | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | One of the institutes of technology established by the Government of India, IITI is devoted to excellence in teaching, learning, research, and to developing leaders in many disciplines. (Image: iiti.ac.in) 4 | Banaras Hindu University | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | BHU aims to promote the study of Hindu Shastras and of Sanskrit literature as a means of preserving and popularising the subject. The university promotes learning and research, generally in Arts and Science. (Image: bhu.ac.in) 5 | Institute of Chemical Technology | Mumbai, Maharashtra | The university specialises in chemical technology with the noble intention of advancing India's knowledge reserves in chemical science and technology. (Image: ictmumbai.edu.in) 6 | University of Delhi | New Delhi | One of the best universities in India to pursue under graduate education, affiliated with more than 77 colleges, with vast number of courses and programmes. (Image: du.ac.in) 7 | Indian Institute of Science Education and Research | Pune, Maharashtra | The premier institute is dedicated to research and teaching in basic sciences. IISER aims to be a science university of the highest calibre, devoted to both teaching and research in a totally integrated manner, with state-of-the-art research and high quality education, thus nurturing both curiosity and creativity. (Image: iiserpune.ac.in) 8 | Indian Institute of Science Education and Research | Kolkata, West Bengal | The autonomous public research university in the science and research field aims to integrate education with research so that undergraduate teaching as well as doctoral and postdoctoral research work could be carried out in symbiosis. (Image: Wikimedia) 9 | Indian Institute of Technology | Gandhinagar, Gujarat | The institute is committed to a holistic approach to education in engineering disciplines and beyond, cutting-edge research addressing global challenges, and giving back. (Image: iitgn.ac.in) 10 | Indian Institute of Technology | Hyderabad, Telangana | The technical and research university is known for its academic strength, research, publications and proximity to IT and industrial hubs. (Image: iith.ac.in) First Published on Sep 4, 2020 03:09 pm