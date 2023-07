1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ground-breaking ceremony for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station on July 7. (Image: ANI)

2/5 The station will be redeveloped at a whopping cost of around Rs 498 crore and will provide world-class passenger amenities. (Image: ANI)

3/5 The redeveloped station will be spread over a concourse measuring 6,300 square metres with seating capacity of 3,500 for passengers, as per reports. (Image: ANI)

4/5 The revamped Gorakhpur railway station will have roof plaza, food outlets, kids play area, ATM machines, and more. The new station will be enabled with 44 lifts and 21 escalators. Parking area will be expanded to meet capacity. (Image: ANI)