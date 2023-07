1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a ‘pooja’ on July 26 at the newly designed India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at the Pragati Maidan ahead of the official inauguration. (Image: PIB)

2/8 The newly designed International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) will be officially inaugurated in the evening by the Prime Minister, who will also deliver a speech. (Image: PIB)

3/8 He also interacted with and congratulated the workers involved in the construction of the complex. (Image: PIB)

4/8 The Prime Minister also felicitated the Shramjeevis at the ITPO complex in New Delhi. (Image: PIB)

5/8 The facility was developed as a national project at a cost of about 2,700 million rupees and covers an area of about 123 hectares.

6/8 The IECC complex was developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

7/8 It includes several state-of-the-art facilities, including a convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres, the PMO said, adding that the new facility is in line with.