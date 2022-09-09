PM inaugurates 'Kartavya Path', unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Kartavya Path' on September 8. It symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power, to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion. The statue is installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas, January 23 by him. (Source: PIB)

The granite statue is a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him. Crafted by Shri Arun Yogiraj, who was the main sculptor, the 28 feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 MT. (Source: PIB)

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy, Union Ministers of State of Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore were those present on the occasion. (Source: PIB)

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the nation felt a new inspiration and energy today. “Today, we are filling the picture of tomorrow with new colors, leaving behind the past. Today this new aura is visible everywhere, it is the aura of confidence of New India”, he said. (Source: PIB)

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Kartavya Path is not just a road of bricks and stones but a living example of India's democratic past and all-time ideals. He reiterated that when the people of the country come here, the statue of Netaji and the National War Memorial will be a source of great inspiration and it will fill them with a sense of duty. (Source: PIB)

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signage and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience. (Image: ANI)

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, storm water management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others. (Source: PIB)

Ahead of the inauguration of ‘Kartavya Path’ at India Gate, PM Modi interacted with workers who were involved in the Central Vista redevelopment project in the national capital. Modi told workers that he will invite all of them who worked on the redevelopment project of Central Vista for the January 26 Republic Day parade. (Source: PIB)