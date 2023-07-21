In Pics| Sri Lankan president discusses bilateral relations with PM Modi during visit to India The two leaders also stated their support for the full implementation of a plan backed by India to share power with Sri Lanka's Tamil minority in the north and east of the island. Language and cultural relations exist between the minority and Tamil people in southern India.
July 21, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a two-day visit to India, arrived on July 20 and was received by V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs. Had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on July 21. This is his first visit after he became the President last year amid an economic crisis. (Image: AP)
Aiming to strengthen their bilateral ties, the two leaders laid out agreements on technology, renewable energy and improved connectivity. The two leaders agreed on a vision for enhancing their economic cooperation that includes enhancing connectivity of their citizens by land, air and speeding cooperation in areas like higher education, trade and tourism. (Image: AP)
During Sri Lanka's biggest economic crisis last year, India offered its neighbour vital financial and humanitarian aid worth over $4 billion, including food, medication and fuel to help settle their debts. This strengthened India-Sri Lanka relations. (Image: AP)
Modi and Wickremesinghe highlighted trade potential in infrastructure and energy as a sign of their growing ties. This includes creating an industrial hub at Trincomalee, a seaside city in the northeast of Sri Lanka, and exploring the possibility of building a petroleum pipeline from southern India to Sri Lanka. Out of the several agreements signed between the two countries,network-to-network agreements for UPI acceptance in Sri Lanka were a major one. (Image: AP)
Wickremesinghe offered a proposal for peace and power-sharing to Modi, who also asked his Parliament to come to an agreement and end the prolonged dispute. Two Sri Lankan Tamil ministers were also a part of his delegation. (Image: AP)
