Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Richard Dawkins Award past winners - Javed Akhtar to Stephen Fry

Here is a list of past winners of Richard Dawkins Award.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
James Randi received the first Richard Dawkins Award in 2003. Randi is a Canadian-American. The retired stage magician and scientific skeptic has extensively challenged paranormal and pseudoscientific claims. Randi is the co-founder of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry. (CSI).
In 2004, Ann Druyan received the Richard Dawkins Award. Druyan is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning American writer, producer, and director specialising in the communication of science. She co-wrote the 1980 PBS documentary series Cosmos, hosted by Carl Sagan, whom she married in 1981. She is the creator, producer, and writer of the 2014 sequel, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey and its sequel series, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, as well as the book of the same name. She is credited with directing episodes of both series as well.
In 2005, Penn & Teller were awarded the Richard Dawkins Award. Penn & Teller are American magicians and entertainers who have performed together since the late 1970s, noted for their ongoing act that combines elements of comedy with magic. The duo has been featured in numerous stage and television shows such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us and they currently perform in Las Vegas at The Rio, the longest-running headliners to play at the same hotel in Las Vegas history.
Daniel Clement Dennett was the fifth to receive the Richard Dawkins Award. Dennett is an American philosopher, writer, and cognitive scientist whose research centers on the philosophy of mind, philosophy of science, and philosophy of biology, particularly as those fields relate to evolutionary biology and cognitive science.
Julia Sweeney won Richard Dawkins Award in 2006. Sweeney is an American actress, comedian and author. She was a cast member on the Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1994. She played Mrs. Keeper in the film Stuart Little and voiced Brittany in Father of the Pride.[3] She currently co-stars in the Hulu series Shrill and the Showtime series Work in Progress.
In 2008, Ayaan Hirsi Ali was awarded the Richard Dawkins Prize (2008) by the Atheist Alliance International. Ali is a Somali-born Dutch-American activist, feminist, author, scholar and former politician.She received international attention as a critic of Islam and advocate for the rights and self-determination of Muslim women, actively opposing forced marriage, honour violence, child marriage and female genital mutilation.
Bill Maher received the 2009 Richard Dawkins Award. Maher is an American comedian, political commentator, and television host. He is known for the HBO political talk show Real Time with Bill Maher (2003–present) and the similar late-night show called Politically Incorrect (1993–2002), originally on Comedy Central and later on ABC.
Susan Jacoby was awarded The Richard Dawkins Award by Atheist Alliance International in 2010. Susan Jacoby is an American author. Her 2008 book about American anti-intellectualism, The Age of American Unreason, was a New York Times bestseller. She is an atheist and a secularist. Jacoby graduated from Michigan State University in 1965. She lives in New York City and is program director of the New York branch of the Center for Inquiry.
Christopher Hitchens in 2011 had been awarded with Richard Dawkins Award. The Richard Dawkins Award is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 when it moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI).
The Richard Dawkins Award presented to Eugenie Scott by the Atheist Alliance of America. Scott is an American physical anthropologist, a former university professor and educator who has been active in opposing the teaching of young Earth creationism and intelligent design in schools.
Steven Pinker received Richard Dawkins Award. Pinker is a Canadian-American cognitive psychologist, linguist, and popular science author. He is Johnstone Family Professor in the Department of Psychology at Harvard University, and is known for his advocacy of evolutionary psychology and the computational theory of mind.
In 2014, Rebecca Goldstein had been awarded by Richard Dawkins Award. Goldstein is an American philosopher, novelist and public intellectual. She has written ten books, both fiction and nonfiction. She holds a Ph.D. in philosophy of science from Princeton University and is sometimes grouped with novelists such as Richard Powers and Alan Lightman, who create fiction that is knowledgeable of, and sympathetic toward, science.
Jerry Coyne had been awarded in 2015, the Richard Dawkins Award. Coyne is an American biologist known for his work on speciation and his commentary on intelligent design. A prolific scientist and author, he has published numerous papers elucidating the theory of evolution. He is currently a professor emeritus at the University of Chicago in the Department of Ecology and Evolution. His concentration is speciation and ecological and evolutionary genetics, particularly as they involve the fruit fly, Drosophila.
Richard Dawkins Award in 2016 awarded to Lawrence M. Krauss. Krauss is an American-Canadian theoretical physicist and cosmologist who previously taught at Arizona State University, Yale University, and Case Western Reserve University. He founded ASU's Origins Project, now called ASU Interplanetary Initiative, to investigate fundamental questions about the universe and served as the project's director.
in 2017, The Richard Dawkins Award was awarded to David Silverman. David Silverman is an American secular advocate and previously served as president of American Atheists, a non-profit organization supporting the rights of atheists and the removal of expressions of religion in government, from 2010 to 2018.
The Richard Dawkins Award had been given to Stephen Fry in 2018. Fry is an English actor, comedian and writer. He and Hugh Laurie are the comic double act Fry and Laurie, who starred in A Bit of Fry & Laurie and Jeeves and Wooster.
Ricky Gervais was awarded the 2019 Richard Dawkins Award. Gervais is an English comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. He is best known for co-creating, writing, and acting in the British television series The Office (2001–2003).
In 2020, Javed Akhtar received the Richard Dawkins Award for his contribution to secularism, free thinking, for critical thinking, holding religious dogma up to scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Akhtar is an Indian political activist, poet, lyricist and screenwriter, originally from Gwalior area. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:06 pm

