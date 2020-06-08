In pics | Richard Dawkins Award past winners - Javed Akhtar to Stephen Fry

In 2004, Ann Druyan received the Richard Dawkins Award. Druyan is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning American writer, producer, and director specialising in the communication of science. She co-wrote the 1980 PBS documentary series Cosmos, hosted by Carl Sagan, whom she married in 1981. She is the creator, producer, and writer of the 2014 sequel, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey and its sequel series, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, as well as the book of the same name. She is credited with directing episodes of both series as well. (Reuters)