In Pics: PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building by May-end; triangular structure gets final touches

1/8 Final touches are being given to the new parliament building and it is likely to be ready by the end of this month, sources said on May 16. According to sources, cleaning of civil structures has begun.

2/8 Construction of the new triangular-shaped parliament building began two years ago. The new building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

3/8 Revamping the three-km road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the Cental Public Works Department.

4/8 There is speculation that the new parliament building is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the end of May 2023, when the BJP government will be completing its nine years.

5/8 In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

6/8 On March 30, PM Modi went for a surprise visit to the new parliament building. He spent more than an hour and inspected various works. He observed facilities coming up at both the Houses of the Parliament and also interacted with the construction workers.

7/8 The New Parliament Building will have extensive usage of wooden structures for creation of interior as well as exterior décor, rooted in traditional elements. It will also have hand-knotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.