Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee No More: See these rare and endearing images of 'Pranab Da'

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on August 31. He was 84. Mukherjee, fondly known as ‘Pranab Da’, served as the 13th President of India between 2012 and 2017. Moneycontrol News Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on August 31. He was 84. Mukherjee, fondly known as ‘Pranab Da’, served as the 13th President of India between 2012 and 2017. (Image: Reuters) Before entering politics, Mukherjee became lecturer of Political Science in 1963 and also worked as a journalist. Pranab began his political career in 1969 after he was helped by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to get elected to Rajya Sabha on a Congress ticket. He held many ministerial position during his political career. (Image: Getty Images) Prior to his election as President, Pranab Mukherjee was Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012. His first stint as Finance Minister of India was during the Indira Gandhi government in 1982. (Image: Getty Images) Three times he served as Commerce Minister of India in the year 1980-82, then in 1984 and again in the 1990s. Then U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ronald H. Brown talks with then Indian Commerce Secretary Pranab Mukherjee before signing an agreement on the business relationship between India and the U.S. in New Delhi. (Image: RAVEENDRA/AFP via Getty Images) In 1995 India was made ‘Full Dialogue Partner’ of ASEAN as part of the Look East foreign policy under the leadership of Mukherjee as External Affairs Minister of India. (Image: Getty Images) In 2004 when Congress came into power, Mukherjee was appointed as the Minister of Defence under Manmohan Singh government. In 2005 Mukherjee signed the 10 year Indo-US Defence Framework deal. (Image: Getty Images) He was honoured with the second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India in 2008. (Image: Getty Images) In 2010 Pranab Mukherjee won the award of Finance Minister of the Year for Asia by the London-based news Emerging Markets. (Image: Getty Images) He was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019. (Image: News18) Former President was also the author of several books like ‘Beyond Survival – Emerging Dimensions of Indian Economy (1984)’ and ‘Challenges before the Nation (1992).’ (Image: Twitter @CNBCTV18) First Published on Aug 31, 2020 05:58 pm