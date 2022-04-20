English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics | NDMC continues demolition in Jahangirpuri despite SC stay order

    Over one hour after Supreme Court directed for status quo to be maintained, the bench was informed that the demolition activity had not been halted still. The apex court has now directed its registry to communicate the order to the mayor of NDMC immediately.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Despite Supreme Court order on April 20 to maintain status-quo on demolition drive, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) continues anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. (Image: News18)
    Despite Supreme Court (SC) order on April 20 to maintain status quo on demolition drive, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) continued anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi. (Image: News18)
    The SC stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused. The court will hear the matter on April 21. (Image: News18)
    The SC stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the riot accused. The court will hear the matter on April 21. (Image: News18)
    Over one hour after Supreme Court directed for status quo to be maintained, the bench was informed that the demolition activity had not been halted still. The apex court has now directed its registry to communicate the order to the Mayor of NDMC immediately. (Image: ANI)
    Over one hour after Supreme Court directed for status quo, the bench was informed that the demolition activity had not been halted still. The apex court has now directed its registry to communicate the order to the mayor of NDMC immediately. (Image: ANI)
    The Jahangirpuri area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. (Image: News18)
    The Jahangirpuri area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. (Image: News18)
    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench. (Image: ANI)
    A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation, and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench. (Image: ANI)
    Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered. The demolition is underway. Dave has alleged that no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators. (Image: News18)
    Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD, and said a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition has been ordered. The demolition is underway. Dave has alleged that no mandatory notice for demolition has been served on the alleged violators. (Image: News18)
    A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri ahead of the anti-encroachment operation on April 20. NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has termed this action as a routine campaign. (Image: ANI)
    A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri ahead of the anti-encroachment operation on April 20. NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has termed this action as a routine campaign. (Image: ANI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Jahangirpuri #NDMC #Slideshow #Supreme Court
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.