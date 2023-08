1/4 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on August 28 that Aditya-L1, India'a first space-based observatory attempting to study the Sun, is scheduled to launch on September 2 at 11:05 am from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (Image: ANI)

2/4 The Aditya-L1 mission will be launched via ISRO's PSLV XL rocket, taking off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR. In the initial phase, the rocket will be placed in a Low Earth Orbit, post which the orbit will subsequently progress to become more elliptical. Later, the spacecraft will be launched towards the Lagrange point (L1) through the use of onboard propulsion. (Image: ANI)

3/4 As the spacecraft inches towards L1, it will exit Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI), post which the cruise phase will commence. Subsequently, the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around L1. It is expected to take four months from launch to reach L1. (Image: ANI)